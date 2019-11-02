Ananya Panday Gives Us Styling Lessons By Teaming Her Outfit In Three Different Ways Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ananya Panday was on the sets of Movie Masti with her father, Chunky Panday, and she gave us goals on how to style one outfit in three different ways. So, let's talk about how she played with her attire on the sets of Maniesh Paul's show. Let's take a look.

So, Ananya Panday originally wore a top and skirt. Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya wore a cropped top and matching skirt by alice McCall. Her attire was intricately done with light floral accents. She teamed her attire with blue heels and accessorised her look with hoops and a statement gold ring. The makeup was light with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look. So, Ananya styled this outfit in unique ways.

So, made us time travel with her ensemble. The Student of the Year 2 actress draped a glittering green and orange drape on her sleeves and the waist line of her skirt. Her look made us think of actress Helene - the veteran actress known for her dance moves. In another outfit, she reminded us of the legendary actress, Sridevi as she wore a shimmering golden dress over her outfit. The dress featured a sharp side-slit and was knotted at front. She upped her look with a hair accessory and carried feathered yellow props with her.

Well, she also gave us Madhuri Dixit-vibes as she paired her dress with multi-hued flared skirt that was enhanced by light blue, pink, purple, and yellow fabric. So, which look of Ananya Panday's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.