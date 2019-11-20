Ananya Panday And Bhumi Pednekar Have Mid-Week Party Wear Goals For Us

ENGLISH

    Pati Patni Aur Woh stars, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar recently attended the song launch of Akhiyon Se Goli Mare recently at PVR Plaza. They looked stunning in their outfits, which were so party-worthy. While Ananya's dress was about nature inspiration, Bhumi's attire was about embellishments. So, let's take a look at their outfits.

    Ananya Panday's Nature-Inspired Dress

    Ananya Panday once again gave us a beautiful dress goal with her dress that was strapless and accentuated by nature-inspired landscape. Her dress featured a scenery painting and overlapping detail with flared end. She teamed it with yellow heels, which contrasted her attire. She spruced up her look with chic rings. The makeup was natural and highlighted by pink lip shade and the wavy partly-tied tresses completed her look.

    Bhumi Pednekar's Blingy Dress

    Bhumi Pednekar wore a long dress that was sleeveless and iridescent. It was an embellished number and was delightfully sequinned in multi colours. The attire was an ultimate party wear and she notched up her look with delicate rings. The makeup was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The short wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. Bhumi looked pretty.

    So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
