ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Wow! Alia Bhatt's White Floral Suit Is What Women Want On A Hot Summer Day

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Understated and floral, Alia Bhatt's suit absolutely caught our attention. She wore a suit and inspired us stylishly. With this, she also upped her fashion game and her suit was one of the best we had seen in a long time. Let's decode her ethnic outfit and look.

    So, Alia wore a white suit with a slit neckline and it was full-sleeved. The suit was notched up by sheer accents and she teamed it with white pyjamas and a plain dupatta accentuated by vibrant yellow floral accents. Alia certainly looked graceful and she teamed her ensemble with silver juttis.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by nude touches. The makeup consisted of a muted-toned lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt celeb style
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue