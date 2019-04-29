Wow! Alia Bhatt's White Floral Suit Is What Women Want On A Hot Summer Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Understated and floral, Alia Bhatt's suit absolutely caught our attention. She wore a suit and inspired us stylishly. With this, she also upped her fashion game and her suit was one of the best we had seen in a long time. Let's decode her ethnic outfit and look.

So, Alia wore a white suit with a slit neckline and it was full-sleeved. The suit was notched up by sheer accents and she teamed it with white pyjamas and a plain dupatta accentuated by vibrant yellow floral accents. Alia certainly looked graceful and she teamed her ensemble with silver juttis.

She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by nude touches. The makeup consisted of a muted-toned lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Alia's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.