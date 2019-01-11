Alia Bhatt's Airport Look Took A Traditional Turn With This Anarkali Suit

These days, celebrity airport looks are taking a traditional turn. This is a refreshing change and inspires us to wear ethnic too when travelling. The celebs have proved to us that traditional suits and saris can be comfortable too. The latest actress, who has impressed us with her ethnic fashion game was Alia Bhatt. The gorgeous diva, with a tight schedule, wore this stunning suit. She opted for this number as she was off to meet Prime Minister along with Karan Johar and other leading stars.

The actress donned a mint-hued Manish Malhotra anarkali, which was enhanced by past aesthetics. It typically had a structured bodice and flared silhouette towards the end. Three-quarter-sleeved, Alia's anarkali was plain-hued but the intricate embellishment on the cuffs was a beautiful detail. She paired her anarkali with matching churidaars and the dupatta was highlighted by dreamy mukaish work and shimmering golden border.

It was a beautiful ensemble and seemed pretty fuss-free too. Alia looked stunning effortlessly and she upped her traditional game by pairing her suit with Kolhapuri wedges by Aprajita Toor. The makeup was dewy-toned and mostly kept natural. There was minimal use of highlighter, her lip shade was light pink, and the eye makeup was subtly touched up. The middle-parted tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders. She rounded out her look with oxidised jhumkis, which went well with her outfit.

Alia was a vision to behold and gave us fashion goals. What do you think about her airport outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.