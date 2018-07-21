Subscribe to Boldsky
Alia Bhatt’s Traditional Style Will Make You Go Crushing All Over Her

Alia Bhatt fashion

Alia Bhatt has aced the traditional fashion game. With every ethnic outfit of hers, she is raising the fashion bar. Yes, Alia has once again proved to us that her dress sense is impeccable and she is indeed a style icon in her own right.

Her latest number was by Anita Dongre and she looked simply irresistible in her attire. Alia wore a simple beige-hued long kurti, which was flowy and hugged her slender frame beautifully. It was a full-sleeved kurti with a round neck and Alia was a vision to behold.

Her kurti was accentuated by subtle floral embroidery. It was an asymmetrical kurti with a fish-cut style. Well, her outfit of the day clearly suited her and she teamed it with palazzo pyjamas. Her cape was floor-length and dipped in bright yellow hue. Her cape was embellished and highlighted by myriad floral accents. We were completely blown away by the design on her cape.

Alia Bhatt traditional looks

Alia teamed her ethnic ensemble with golden-hued sandals and she accessorised her look with delicate earrings. Her makeup was impeccably done and highlighted by pink lip shade. Her layered tresses completed her stunning avatar.

Alia Bhatt looked so dreamy in her outfit and we are inspired to go traditional shopping now.

    Saturday, July 21, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
