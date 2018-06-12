Subscribe to Boldsky
Alia Bhatt Literally Looked Out Of This World In Her Heavenly Ethnic Wear

By Devika
Alia Bhatt fashion

PC: stylebyami

Alia Bhatt quite literally looked out of the world in her latest traditional attire that not only caught our fancy but also elevated the traditional fashion game. And also, we could have expected a stunning ethnic number from Alia as post 'Raazi', she has taken interest in attires that celebrate the Indian heritage.

She had been donning pastel fusion wears, mesmerising lehengas, and classy suits; but this outfit of hers was the best of all. So, she looked like a dream in a Tarun Tahiliani anarkali. Alia seemed like a princess from the distant planet in her fabulous outfit.

Her very soft pink anarkali featured printed stars, moons, suns, and such other eye-catching motifs. Kudos to the designer for keeping the background light, so that his inspiration could pop out. We also loved how her round neck area of the floor-length anarkali was adorned with heavy gold neckpiece print. In a way, her attire was simply deceptive.

Alia Bhatt fashion

PC: puneetbsaini

Now, isn't it a wonderful idea to have necklace prints on the neck area instead of being uncomfortable wearing an elaborate neckpiece. Her red border and silver work on her sleeves enhanced her full-sleeved outfit and she draped the dupatta so beautifully on one shoulder.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia wore silver coloured pencil heels and complemented her look with elegant Sangeeta Boochra jhumkis. Her middle-parted hairdo looked neat and added to her divine avatar. Alia's makeup was minimally done and her lip shade was awesome.

Alia Bhatt totally floored us again, did she woo you too?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood alia bhatt
