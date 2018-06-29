Subscribe to Boldsky
Alia Bhatt’s Pink Sari Is So Dazzling That It Tops Our Traditional Wears Wish List

By Devika
Alia Bhatt fashion

Alia Bhatt's traditional fashion game is on the rise and she has constantly been wooing us. The 'Raazi' actress stepped out in an ethnic sari for the pre-engagement function of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She looked every inch ethereal and this was probably one of the best traditional wears she has sported so far.

Alia wore a sari which was dipped in different shades of pink. Her Manish Malhotra sari was beautifully draped and perfectly accentuated her slender frame. It was hard to take our eyes off Alia, who was a vision to behold at the event. She carried herself with so much poise and gave us sari goals.

Alia Bhatt sarees

The actress wore a sari that was highlighted by light pink shade on the pleats area but her pallu was more attention-grabbing as it was splashed with the darker shade of the same hue. Her dazzling pallu featured floral prints and enhanced the ensemble to another level. The golden borders further made the sari look even dreamier.

Her blouse was also lighter in shade like her pleats and was pretty sexy too with slits on the shoulder. The backless blouse went perfectly with the rest of the attire. Alia tied her hair into a neat bun and gave it an ethnic touch by tying a gajra. She wore stunning gemstones jhumkis by Amrapali.

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia kept her makeup light with a touch of pink. And her blue bindi completed her heavenly avatar.

So, we are much wowed by Alia Bhatt, how about you?

Alia Bhatt Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta
    fashion bollywood alia bhatt sarees
    Friday, June 29, 2018
