Alia Bhatt’s Raazi Completes 2 Years, Her Outfits In The Movie Will Inspire You To Wear Ethnic Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

One of the most significant films in Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's career, Raazi completed 2 years. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, with this film, Alia Bhatt proved that she is a versatile actor and earned recognition and praises from the critics. Based on a book, Calling Sehmat by Harinder S.Sikka, Raazi is a spy-thriller drama, where Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat, an undercover spy. With a tight plot and brilliant acting prowess, Alia Bhatt's character-portrayal absolutely won us but her fashion in the movie was also what created trends for pastel traditional outfits.

So, Alia Bhatt in the movie dons simple ethnic salwar suits. She absolutely nailed the role of a woman, who is rooted and has minimalist fashion sensibility. She wore soft colour traditional suits in the movie, which ranged from pastel pink to blue to green. We totally loved her floral-patterned suits and the way she draped plain-hued dupattas in the film. At the beginning of the movie, we also saw Alia Bhatt in embroidered red and gold shawl attire, when she stepped out of the bus.

Apart from her salwar suits, we also liked Alia Bhatt's sarees in the movie, which she wore on two occasions. The actress draped her famous pink and green saree for a wedding scene in the movie. It was a subtly-floral patterned pink saree, which featured an intricately-done blue border on the pallu. The blue pallu of her saree was adorned with pink floral accents and she teamed her saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse. She also wore a green dupatta that was embellished and featured a gold-toned border. Alia Bhatt's jewellery was light and consisted of a minimal neckpiece, sleek haar, slightly heavy jhumkis, and a nose pin. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The bun rounded out her avatar. We loved her Dilbaro song look.

On a number of occasions, she draped saree in the movie. Her earthy-hued saree, when she is teaching children how to sing also caught our attention. The floral saree with a mustard blouse totally mesmerised and she accessorised her look with dainty gold earrings. Her powder blue saree with subtly-embellished floral accents on the border when she is cooking and spying also inspired us fashionably. This time, Alia Bhat's makeup was more prominent with contoured cheekbones and deep pink lip shade. Her long tresses rounded out her avatar and she wore gold bangles. For a party scene in the movie, Alia Bhatt was a vision in her cream saree that was accentuated by leaf-patterns and she teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. Her gold-toned jhumkis and red lip shade with contoured cheekbones upped her look. The puffed bun completed her look.

As for her jewellery, it is kept light and simple. So from understated salwar suits and sarees to rich-coloured traditional outfits, Alia Bhatt's Raazi was a treat for fashion connoisseurs too. The credit for which goes to Maxima Basu, who did costume design for the movie.

Pictures Courtesy: Dharma Productions