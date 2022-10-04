Alia Bhatt’s Metallic Gold Avatar At The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022 Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the hottest mommy-to-be in B-Town! Her maternity fashion is chic, relatable, and inspirational. The talented star received an award as an actor and producer for her contribution to the movie field at the Time 100 Impact Awards 2022. The Brahmastra actress looked glamorous in a metallic gown from the designer label Gauri and Nainika!

Get to know more about Alia's shiny and stunning look:

Alia's metallic golden gown featured a plunging neckline, pleated details, and floor-length cape sleeves. The dress had a fit and flare silhouette that put Alia's baby bump on display. The shiny metallic gold-brown fabric of the gown looked eye-catchy and sensuous!

Alia accentuated her The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022 red carpet look with curated accessories. For her modern maternity look, she opted for a pair of dangler earrings, a few statement rings, and shiny bangles.

The mommy-to-be actress flaunted a subtle nude makeup look. Alia matched her metallic golden brown ensemble with contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and tinted lips. Her hairdo comprised an open, slight wavy look!

If you have closely followed Alia's maternity fashion in the past few months then once fashion conclusion can be drawn from it. That is, Alia has certainly elevated the maternity fashion game and is an inspiration for many who want to appear chic and gorgeous with a bump!