Just In
- 1 hr ago Navratri 2022: Goddess Vishalakshi Shakti Peeth in Kashi
- 1 hr ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: A Shade For Every Occasion! Up To 50% Off On Lip Colours
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 80% Off On Luggage
- 2 hrs ago Navratri 2022: Goddess Chintpurni Shakti Peeth Of Himachal Pradesh
Don't Miss
- News Will implement reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal, Pahari communities soon: Amit Shah
- Finance Buy This Large Cap Stock To Receive 5 Bonus Shares For Every 1 Share Held
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Says ‘I Always Found Bigg Boss Fascinating'
- Travel Tenere Desert: Where Men In Blue Make All The Rules!
- Sports Legends League Cricket: Mohammad Kaif recreates memory of Pakistan match, Twitterati go crazy
- Technology Telegram Premium Gets Price Cut in India; Now Costs Rs. 179 Per Month
- Education Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule and Exam Preparation Tips here
- Automobiles Honda Cars Festive Season Offers: Drive Now & Pay In 2023 For Honda City & Amaze Buyers
Alia Bhatt’s Metallic Gold Avatar At The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022
Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the hottest mommy-to-be in B-Town! Her maternity fashion is chic, relatable, and inspirational. The talented star received an award as an actor and producer for her contribution to the movie field at the Time 100 Impact Awards 2022. The Brahmastra actress looked glamorous in a metallic gown from the designer label Gauri and Nainika!
Image: Instagram
Get to know more about Alia's shiny and stunning look:
Image: Instagram
Alia's metallic golden gown featured a plunging neckline, pleated details, and floor-length cape sleeves. The dress had a fit and flare silhouette that put Alia's baby bump on display. The shiny metallic gold-brown fabric of the gown looked eye-catchy and sensuous!
Image: Instagram
Alia accentuated her The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022 red carpet look with curated accessories. For her modern maternity look, she opted for a pair of dangler earrings, a few statement rings, and shiny bangles.
Image: Instagram
The mommy-to-be actress flaunted a subtle nude makeup look. Alia matched her metallic golden brown ensemble with contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and tinted lips. Her hairdo comprised an open, slight wavy look!
If you have closely followed Alia's maternity fashion in the past few months then once fashion conclusion can be drawn from it. That is, Alia has certainly elevated the maternity fashion game and is an inspiration for many who want to appear chic and gorgeous with a bump!
- fashionMet Gala 2023 Theme - Karl Lagerfeld; Fashion Charity Event Will Honour Legendary Designer
- bollywood wardrobeBoF 500 Gala Paris: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, And Others Dazzle At Fashion Event
- fashionParis Fashion Week 2022: Bella Hadid’s Spray-On Coperni Dress, Iconic Fashion Moment On The Runway!
- bollywood wardrobeAli Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here
- bollywood wardrobePS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]
- bollywood wardrobeGQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeAli Fazal And Richa Chadha Pick Ethnic Style For Their Cocktail Bash; See Pictures Here
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is What You Need For Indian Wear
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Sizzling In Black Outfit! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeDurga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Dazzle At The Red Carpet