    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, And Rakul Preet Singh Stylishly Proves All That Glitters Is Silver

    All that glitters is not quite gold but can be silver too! At least, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh proved us so. The thought came after Rakul Preet Singh wore a shimmery silver gown to the 65th Amazon Filmfare Award Curtain Raiser. Her attire made us think of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan's silver embellished outfits, which they wore for different events. Let's decode Rakul Preet's ensemble and also find out, what Alia and Kareena wore.

    So, about last night, Rakul Preet Singh wore a gown, which was by Dolly J. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her ensemble was one-shouldered with a drape and wrapped structure. It was beautifully textured attire, which featured a deep slit. The actress teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her number. She kept her jewellery game light and her jewellery was by Anmol. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches but more than her makeup, we loved her wavy ponytail, which made her look so different from the usual.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was also styled by Tanya Ghavri for an event in Australia. She wore an embellished silver number too but her gown was designed by Michael Costello and it was a kaftan-styled outfit with flared sleeves and overlapping detailing. Kareena Kapoor's attire was intricately embellished and she paired it with white sandals. Her makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones but we totally loved the golden eye shadow. The impeccable bun suited her.

    Alia Bhatt may not have been styled by Tanya Ghavri but she also donned a Michael Costello gown. Her stylist of the night was Anaita Adajania and she wore it for the Vogue event. The actress wore a glittering dress that was marked by flowy sleeve and a deep side slit. She paired it with statement sandals. Alia's look was jewellery-free but her makeup highlighted by pink eye shadow and complementing lip shade went well with her attire. And she too made a ponytail that was middle-parted to complete her look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Monday, February 3, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
