    Woah! Alia Bhatt Proves That There Is Nothing Classier Than A White Suit

    Alia Bhatt Kalank

    Alia Bhatt looked pretty in her white suit, which she wore for the special screening of 'Kalank'. Her attire was breezy and offered respite from the heat. It was a light wear, perfect for festive occasions and Alia looked a class apart. Her ensemble exuded comfy vibes and we wished we had it in our wardrobes.

    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    So, Alia wore a white-hued attire, which had flared kimono-styled quarter sleeves and was accentuated by asymmetrical silhouette. Her kurta was detailed with sheer accents and a mix of patterns. She paired it with flared pyjamas, which went well with her kurta and Alia also draped a lightweight dupatta with her ensemble.

    Alia Bhatt News

    She paired her ensemble with white pencil heels, which complemented her outfit of the night. The prolific actress accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis and the makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also applied dark kohl and a small bindi to elevate her style quotient. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, Alia looked beyond stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt kalank
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
