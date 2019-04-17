TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- As Karnataka Readies To Vote, All Parties Have Their Share Of Troubles
-
- IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR — Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Best Selling Sedan For Financial Year 2018-19 — Enjoying Challenges Worlds Ahead
- Taapsee & Bhumi Impress In First Posters Of Saand Ki Aankh!
- Realme 3 Pro Will Support Fast Charging — Madhav Sheth
- Filing Of ITR 1 Form For Salaried Individuals Has Been Simplified
- Choking: Symptoms, Causes, Complications And First Aid
- Let The Mind-blowing Mirzapur In Uttar Pradesh Intoxicate Your Sense Of Travel!
Woah! Alia Bhatt Proves That There Is Nothing Classier Than A White Suit
Alia Bhatt looked pretty in her white suit, which she wore for the special screening of 'Kalank'. Her attire was breezy and offered respite from the heat. It was a light wear, perfect for festive occasions and Alia looked a class apart. Her ensemble exuded comfy vibes and we wished we had it in our wardrobes.
So, Alia wore a white-hued attire, which had flared kimono-styled quarter sleeves and was accentuated by asymmetrical silhouette. Her kurta was detailed with sheer accents and a mix of patterns. She paired it with flared pyjamas, which went well with her kurta and Alia also draped a lightweight dupatta with her ensemble.
She paired her ensemble with white pencil heels, which complemented her outfit of the night. The prolific actress accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis and the makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also applied dark kohl and a small bindi to elevate her style quotient. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, Alia looked beyond stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.