    IIFA Rocks 2019: More Than His Outfit, Ali Fazal's Green Loafers Caught Our Attention

    By
    |

    Ali Fazal was the co-host with Radhika Apte at IIFA Rocks 2019. The actor looked dapper in his understated tuxedo but more than his outfit, it was his footwear choice that caught our attention. Well, with his shoes, Ali Fazal gave us a brand new fashion goal and gave his look an experimental turn. Let's decode his attire but also talk about his loafers.

    So, the actor who will be sharing the screen space with Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot soon, wore a black suit for the glittering occason that took place at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. He looked amazing in his attire that consisted of a structured blazer, pants, a white shirt, and a statement bow. We loved his attire that was intricately textured.

    Well, not just with his subtly-patterned attire, the Fukrey actor's sleek silver chain also had all our attention. It was a simple accessory but it elevated his attire to a whole new level. With this Ali Fazal, gave a great style tip to discerning men. However, apart from his attire, his green shoes also made heads turn. It was quite a quirky addition but the actor made it work for him. By pairing this pair of green and golden nature-inspired loafers, her gave his serious ensemble a playful touch. We loved this combination. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates from IIFA 2019.

