    Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Look Reminds Us Of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani Look

    Akshay Kumar was dressed in traditionals for the Housefull 4 trailer launch event. The actor looked resplendent in his ensemble - he donned a similar outfit and look as his warrior character Bala in the movie. However, if you must notice, his look reminded us of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani look. With bald style and upturned moustache, Akshay Kumar made us think about Ranveer's look in the 2015 period drama.

    However, his uncanny resemblance to Ranveer Singh's character in the movie was not just because of his bald style and moustache, but also due to the richness of outfit and jewellery game. Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani was seen flaunting earrings and studs and Akshay Kumar at the trailer launch event also sported studs, which further made him look so Peshwa Baji Rao (Bajirao Mastani).

    While the outfits were different in terms of hue and intricate details, the style and silhouette of Akshay Kumar's ensemble at the trailer launch of Housefull 4 instantly brought the picture of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao character and costume to our mind. The Mission Mangal actor also donned a vibrant outfit that consisted of meticulously-done golden anarkali, which was was accentuated by floral patterns. He teamed it with bright green pyjamis and light dupatta, which went well with his attire. Akshay Kumar completed his look with elaborate juttis.

    So don't you think Akshay Kumar's look reminded you of Ranveer Singh's look in Bajirao Mastani? Let us know that in the comment section.

