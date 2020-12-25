Just In
Not Just Her Red Saree, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Striped Blouse And Red Roses-Bun Also Ups Her Look
Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most elegant actresses of the Indian film industry. The actress regularly keeps us updated with her distinctive fashion sense. For her latest photoshoot, she stunned us once again in her saree look. The Wazir actress was styled by Sanam Ratansi and she looked like a dream in her saree but you have got to check her hairdo too.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a Raw Mango saree and looked amazing in the traditional attire. Her saree was red-hued and accentuated by lightweight fabric and subtle gold-toned motifs. The border of her saree was enhanced by embellished golden accents and her saree was pleated impeccably. Well, it wasn't just her red saree that caught our attention but the blouse too was as eye-catching. The green, white, and red striped blouse colour-blocked her red saree and upped Aditi's traditional look.
Well, apart from her gorgeous saree and blouse, her jewellery look was awesome too. She wore a gold and emerald neckpiece and complementing jhumkis that came from Kishandas & Co. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl with pink eye shadow, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted bun with red roses adorned on it completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari looked impressive. So, what do you think about her saree and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Credit: E S H A A N G I R R I