Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions: Aditi Rao Hydari Heart-Pattern Co-ord Set And Hairstyle Are Pure Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari has been giving us oodles of fashion goals with the promotional rounds of Ajeeb Daastaans. The actress recently surprised us with eye-catching co-ords set and she was styled by Sanam Ratansi. It was not only her attire that had our attention but also her hairstyle of the day. Aditi Rao looked pretty in her attire and if you want to wear something light and fun, this is the outfit you need.

The Wazir actress wore Mykonos Sweetheart Co-ord from the label, APZ. Priced at INR 16,500, this outfit of hers was accentuated by baby-pink hue and featured heart-shaped patterns, which made her ensemble even more vibrant and peppy. Aditi's attire consisted of a long blazer and matching shorts. This attire comes with a ruffled cropped top too but Aditi Rao Hydari teamed this ensemble with a red cropped top, which came from Zara and gave her look a colour-blocked effect. She paired her outfit with red ruffled heels from Dech Barrouci and the sandals matched with her top.

The makeup look was beautifully done and it was highlighted by red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted short bob tresses completed her look and this hairstyle not only suited Aditi but also looked awesome with her attire of the day. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: KUMAR DEVIKAR