Kriti Sanon Sets Fashion Trends For Summers As She Oozes Oomph In Her Stunning Sleeveless Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Spring or summers, festivals or weddings, whatever occasion it is, Bollywood divas are pro at flaunting their fashion game perfectly and flawlessly. Since, the summer season is on air, recently, one of the most stunning actresses Kriti Sanon slayed in her easy-breezy comfy dresses and shelled out major fashion goals. She sported two dresses- one was a black dotted dress while the other was a tri-toned patterned number. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for goals.

Kriti Sanon In A Black Dotted Dress

Kriti Sanon set the beach-wear fashion trend in a sleeveless plunging-neckline black dress, which came from the label Maiti Shahani. Her bodycon dress was accentuated by white dotted prints and sharp pleats while the thigh-high two front slits, added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Bachchan Pandey actress let loose her side-parted highlighted wet tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Kriti Sanon In A Tri-toned Patterned Dress

Kriti Sanon sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline bold dress, which came from the label Nirmooha by Preeti Jaiin Nainutia. It was a wrap dress, that was accentuated by peach, green, and black block patterns while the thigh-high front slit, added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Adipurush actress teamed her dress with multiple gold-toned rings and elevated her look with side-parted highlighted tresses. Filled brows, curled lashes, sharply highlighted T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline, and pink lip shade, rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about these dresses of Kriti Sanon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon's Instagram