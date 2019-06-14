Just In
- 2 hrs ago From Janhvi To Priyanka, Which Diva Wowed Us With Her White Dress?
- 6 hrs ago World Blood Donor Day 2019: Blood Typing And Crossmatching
- 6 hrs ago From Sayani Gupta To Malaika Arora: Whose Patterned Outfit Did We Love The Most?
- 7 hrs ago This Neon Eye Make-up Is Perfect For A Weekend Night Out
Don't Miss
- Technology Realme C2 Will Be Available In 8000 Stores Across India
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup: Current Indian team will beat Pakistan 7 out of 10 times, opines Kapil Dev
- News PM Modi and Imran Khan exchange pleasantries at SCO summit
- Movies I Love You Movie Review: Upendra and Chandru Deliver A Perfect Weekend Entertainer
- Automobiles Piaggio Launches Ape City Plus — Enters Three-Wheeler Passenger Segment
- Education HSCAP Third Allotment Result 2019 Kerala: Steps To Check
- Finance India To Levy Retaliatory Tariffs On 29 US Products
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Adaa Khan Or Dipika Kakar Ibrahim: Whose Traditional Attire We Found More Impressive?
TV actress, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Adaa Khan gave us traditional outfit goals recently. They both looked gorgeous but we do have our favourite pick here. Dipika and Adaa gave us ethnic wear goals for the wedding or light festive occasions. Both played with contrasts and stuck to pastel hues. Let's decode their ensembles and looks, which caught our attention.
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan played with powdered blue hue and lemon yellow colour, and we thought it was a wonderful combination. Her anarkali suit was full-sleeved and accentuated by intricate embellishment. It was a structured outfit with a pleated hem, and detailed with an elaborate border. Adaa's yellow dupatta was highlighted by light floral accents. She accessorised her look with pretty jhumkis and the make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and dewy cheekbones. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar.
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who was spotted promoting her upcoming TV series, 'Kahaan Tum Kahaan Hum' made a strong case for colour-blocks with a ruffled and layered pink-hued cropped blouse and she teamed it with a crisp and voluminous brownish-gold skirt that was accentuated by tassels and intricate embellishments. She also draped a dupatta, which matched with her top. Dipika accessorised her look with stunning earrings. The make-up was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and heavy kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her traditional avatar.
Well, we loved Adaa Khan's outfit more. Whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.