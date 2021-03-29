Filmfare Awards: Aahana Kumra Slays It In Her Structured Purple Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Understated and stunning, Aahana Kumra totally slayed it in her purple gown at the Filmfare Awards. She was styled by Juhi Ali and the actress's styling game was minimal and on-point. So, let's decode the look of The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress.

So, she wore a gown that was structured and designed by Ambika Lal. The gown was accentuated by sharp pleated accents on the bodice and the thigh-high slits added to the bold quotient. Aahana looked stunning and she paired her ensemble with shiny silver sandals, which went well with her look. She wore a striking diamond earrings and statement intricate ring, which notched up her stylish look. The jewellery was by Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers and Gehna Jewellers.

The makeup was highlighted by purple eye shadow and light pink lip shade. The contoured cheekbones upped her look. The side-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Aahana Kumra looked gorgeous in her plain-hued ensemble. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: SUMEET MURLIDHAR GURAV