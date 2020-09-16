Just In
A Surat Textile Businessman Extends Solidarity To Kangana Ranaut With ‘Manikarnika Saree’
This time, Kangana Ranaut is not in the news because she draped a saree but because a saree was made to express support for the Manikarnika actress. Kangana, who left Mumbai amid controversy with BMC-Shiv Sena, garnered sentiments from her fans and supporters. And in order to show solidarity with the actress, a Surat-based textile businessman crafted a 'Manikarnika Saree'.
The saree features a poster from her movie, Manikarnika, where Kangana Ranaut played the role of Jhansi ki Rani, Rani Lakshmibai. Accentuated by deep red and maroon hues, the saree features the print of Kangana Ranaut decked up in heavy jewellery with a picture of Lord Ganesh in the background of the saree. The saree is also embellished with gold-toned embellished border and features the message, 'I Support Kangana Ranaut' in big bold letters in white.
Gujarat: A Surat-based textile businessman has manufactured a saree based on #KanganaRanaut, expressing support to the actor. He says, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her." pic.twitter.com/Mq4uOdCqR6— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020
As per the ANI report, it is a pure crepe saree and has been manufactured by AlliA Fabrics run by textile businessmen, Chhotubhai and Rajat Dawar and the saree ranges from INR 1000 to INR 5000. According to ANI story, Rajat Dawar said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her."
While AlliA Fabrics wanted to show their support, it could have been deemed as a case of commercializing on an adverse situation. Adding to that, did the makers take permission since the poster from Kangana Ranaut's film was imprinted on the saree? When asked this question, the makers of the Manikarnika saree denied promoting the brand to ANI. "We have not made this saree to promote our brand in any way, but only with the motive to support her in her fight," said the businessman. What do you think about the Manikarnika Saree? Let us know that.
(With Inputs From ANI)