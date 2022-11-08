ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Black Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style

    By
    |

    Marvel Studio's upcoming magnum opus feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held its African Premiere on November 7 in Lagos, Nigeria. The talented cast of the much-anticipated movie including Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and others attended the movie premiere in chic and dramatic style!

    Image: Instagram

    Scroll down to catch the black carpet looks of the stars at the Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nigeria premiere:

    Array

    Lupita Nyong’o

    Image: Instagram

    The Academy award winner actress Lupita Nyong'o oozed a diva-like elegance in a bronze gold dress by Viviane Westwood. Lupita's chic one-shoulder outfit featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and fit and flare silhouette. The talented star opted for diamond-encrusted jewellery that added a bling factor to the look. Her glossy makeup and messy ponytail hairdo complemented the couture outfit.

    Array

    Letitia Wright

    Image: Twitter

    Guyanese-British actress Letitia Wright who is portraying the character of Shuri in the film looked chic in a brown-gold metallic hue gown. The eye-catchy cutout details of her straight-cut dress added to the edgy style. Letitia opted for natural makeup look and minimal diamond jewellery to let the chosen ensemble take center stage.

    Array

    Danai Gurira

    Image: Twitter

    American-Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira chose traditional Nigerian attire for the movie premiere look. Her off-shoulder Amazon-style corset dress featured a cutout design and multicolour frilled design at the skirt. Danai elevated the quintessential African look with a white turban, chunky metal jewellery, and dramatic makeup.

    Array

    Ryan Coogler

    Image: Twitter

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler exuded suave and panache in a green suit. He teamed the dark hue jacket and trousers with a crisp white button-down shirt. Ryan sported a personalized pendant chain as a chosen accessory.

    Array

    Winston Duke

    Image: Twitter

    Tobagonian actor Winston Duke made a dashing entry at the black carpet premiere of the movie in a white outfit. He donned a dark casual shirt and layered it with a white colour relaxed-fit tie-up jacket and trousers. Winston completed his casual look with suede boots.

    Array

    Tenoch Huerta

    Image: Twitter

    Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta who is playing the character of Namor in the film looked dapper in a red suit. His monochrome outfit hinted at flaunting edgy fashion with a bold hue.

    Comments

    More FASHION News

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion