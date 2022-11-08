Just In
Black Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style
Marvel Studio's upcoming magnum opus feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held its African Premiere on November 7 in Lagos, Nigeria. The talented cast of the much-anticipated movie including Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and others attended the movie premiere in chic and dramatic style!
Image: Instagram
Scroll down to catch the black carpet looks of the stars at the Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nigeria premiere:
Lupita Nyong’o
Image: Instagram
The Academy award winner actress Lupita Nyong'o oozed a diva-like elegance in a bronze gold dress by Viviane Westwood. Lupita's chic one-shoulder outfit featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and fit and flare silhouette. The talented star opted for diamond-encrusted jewellery that added a bling factor to the look. Her glossy makeup and messy ponytail hairdo complemented the couture outfit.
Letitia Wright
Image: Twitter
Guyanese-British actress Letitia Wright who is portraying the character of Shuri in the film looked chic in a brown-gold metallic hue gown. The eye-catchy cutout details of her straight-cut dress added to the edgy style. Letitia opted for natural makeup look and minimal diamond jewellery to let the chosen ensemble take center stage.
Danai Gurira
Image: Twitter
American-Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira chose traditional Nigerian attire for the movie premiere look. Her off-shoulder Amazon-style corset dress featured a cutout design and multicolour frilled design at the skirt. Danai elevated the quintessential African look with a white turban, chunky metal jewellery, and dramatic makeup.
Ryan Coogler
Image: Twitter
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler exuded suave and panache in a green suit. He teamed the dark hue jacket and trousers with a crisp white button-down shirt. Ryan sported a personalized pendant chain as a chosen accessory.
Winston Duke
Image: Twitter
Tobagonian actor Winston Duke made a dashing entry at the black carpet premiere of the movie in a white outfit. He donned a dark casual shirt and layered it with a white colour relaxed-fit tie-up jacket and trousers. Winston completed his casual look with suede boots.
Tenoch Huerta
Image: Twitter
Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta who is playing the character of Namor in the film looked dapper in a red suit. His monochrome outfit hinted at flaunting edgy fashion with a bold hue.
