Anne Heche - Decoding The Late Actress' ‘Effortless’ Style
'Unconventional', is the best word to describe the late Hollywood star, Anne Heche. The quintessential 90s actress impressed the audience with her boyish beauty and impeccable camera presence.
Image: Pinterest
Her charismatic aura allowed her to comfortably blend in dark comedy and character roles pretty organically. Was she a fashion icon? Can't say that for sure. But her effortless fashion sense was unmissable and applauded by her fans.
Let's decode Anne's understated fashion and life preferences:
Short Hair
Image: Pinterest
Call it a short bob or feathery chopped locks, Anne Heche owned the short hairdo hands down. She flaunted funky chopped hairs for many of her movies including Wag The Dog (1997), The Psycho (1998), and Six Days Seven Nights (1998).
The chopped bob cut suited her and in fact, became synonymous with her. It looked very chic and unintentional! She certainly didn't have to try hard for it!
Effortless On-Screen Dressing
Image: Pinterest
Out of her many popular movies, Six Days, Seven Nights opposite Harrison Ford is still remembered as a cult romantic thriller. The film revolved around two strangers stranded on an island counts as Hollywood Classic and Heche's casual dressing looked believable as well.
See-through shirts, shorts, and a black bikini, Anne will always be remembered for this iconic role of Robin Monroe!
Relation With Ellen DeGeneres
Image: Pinterest
In 1997, Anne came into the limelight when she started dating popular TV show host Ellen DeGeneres. The couple became one of the first openly gay female couples in Hollywood and initially faced a lot of scrutiny for it.
When Heche was featured in People Magazine's 1998 issue, Ellen praised her girlfriend as a "shining star". To that Anne added, "Looking at Ellen is my beauty secret". "When I look at her, I feel good."
The couple split in 2000. Recalling the split The Brave star reacted, "I made some really outrageous choices to find love, and I'm so grateful for it. Without Ellen, I never would have been as clear as I am now."
Ms. Bossy Pants
Image: Pinterest
In more recent times, Anne appeared on many TV series, including Save Me, Blackout, The Brave, and Chicago P.D. The underrated star who played Patricia Campbell in The Brave looked polished in pantsuits and a short hairdo!
Broadway Presence
Image: Pinterest
Anne was seen twice on Broadway, first in the play Proof in 2002 and later in the revival of Twentieth Century with actor Alec Baldwin. Her stellar performance made her earn the best actress Tony Award Nomination in 2004. Heche played a temperamental Hollywood star wherein her Old Americana-inspired outfits were pretty inspirational and fit the character!
Dancing With the Stars
Image: Pinterest
Heche participated in the season 29 cast of the popular dance reality show Dancing with the Stars with partner Keo Motsepe. The duo got eliminated after four weeks in the competition.
Her paso doble performance to Katy Perry's "Rise" in a rainbow costume received a lot of love. It was inspired by her struggle for being in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
Anne Heche passed away one week after she crashed her car into a building, on Friday, August 12, 2022. She suffered "a severe anoxic brain injury" and was "not expected to survive,".
