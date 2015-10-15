Just In
Navratri 2019: Special Ladoo Recipes For Navratri
Navratri, which is celebrated for nine days, is a festival that unites people in India. It is celebrated in varies forms. In Kolkata, the Goddess is worshipped as Durga, in Karnataka people call her as Devi or Chamundeshwari. Though the Goddess is worshipped with different names in different parts of the country, food is one thing that unites people. This year Navratri has started on 29 September 2019 and to make your Navratri memorable here are some recipes for you.
Best Fasting Recipes For Navratri
One can never miss out on the sweet recipes on any festival. The best type of sweets you can prepare for Navratri are the ladoos. You can prepare ladoos such as, moti choor ladoo, besan ladoo, coconut ladoo and many more. Ladoos are very famous in Northern parts of India and people make it as an offering to the Goddess.
Coconut Ladoo:
Coconut ladoo is one of the yummiest ladoos you can ever try for Navratri. The main ingredients are grated coconut, milk and sugar. Read to know how to prepare this yummy sweet recipe.
For Recipe Click Here
Boondi Ladoo:
Boondi ladoos are very famous in India. Right from kids to elders everyone loves to eat boondi ladoo. So, try this sweet recipe for Navratri.
For Recipe Click Here
Besan Ladoo:
If you want to save time and prepare an easy sweet dish then, besan ladoo is the best option. You can prepare this ladoo in no time. All you need is besan, ghee and sugar.
For Recipe Click Here
Moti Choor Ladoo:
The most favourite and loved ladoo by everyone is the moti choor ladoo. Try this mouth watering recipe for this Navratri.
For Recipe Click Here
Badam Ladoo:
The most delicious and awesome sweet is the badam ladoo. It is very nutritious as badam, ghee are the important ingredients.
For Recipe Click Here
Til Ladoo:
This ladoo is made with either white or black sesame seeds. Til ladoos are considered to be the best offereing ( nivedya) for Goddess Durga. So, try this important recipe for Navratri.
For Recipe Click Here
Rava Ladoo:
Rava ladoo is famous in South India. This sweet recipes too is very easy and can be prepared in no time. Read to know how to prepare this delicious recipe.
For Recipe Click Here