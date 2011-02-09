ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Valentine's Day 2020: Tomato Basil Soup That You Can Try At Home

    By

    This Valentine's day, maintain theme red for all cookery and food preparations and try making red soups like "Tomato basil soup" to impress your sweetheart on the special day. Begin a romantic dinner at home with the tasty valentines day soup as soups mark a healthy beginning for dinners. Take a look at how to prepare the tomato basil soup recipe.

    Tomato Basil Soup Recipe -

    Ingredients :

    1. 1 cup fresh tomato puree

    2. 2 tomatoes

    3. 1/4 basil leaves

    4. 1 tsp butter

    5. 2 onions (chopped, diced)

    6. 2 garlic cloves (minced)

    7. 1 tsp sugar

    8. 1/2 tsp pepper powder

    9. Salt to taste

    10. 1/2 cup fresh cream

    Tomato Basil Soup Recipe Preparation:

    1. Melt butter in a pan and add onions, garlic, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, basil leaves, sugar, pepper, salt and cook until the mixture boils.

    2. Remove pan from heat and leave aside to cool.

    3. Combine the mixture in a food processor until it is thick paste.

    4. Add the paste to a vessel and boil with water for about 15 minutes. Tasty tomato basil soup ready to serve.

    Enjoy the healthy soup hot garnishing it with fresh cream and a basil leaf.

    More FESTIVAL RECIPES News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue