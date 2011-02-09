Valentine's Day 2020: Tomato Basil Soup That You Can Try At Home Vegetarian Soup oi-Anjana NS

This Valentine's day, maintain theme red for all cookery and food preparations and try making red soups like "Tomato basil soup" to impress your sweetheart on the special day. Begin a romantic dinner at home with the tasty valentines day soup as soups mark a healthy beginning for dinners. Take a look at how to prepare the tomato basil soup recipe.

Tomato Basil Soup Recipe -

Ingredients :

1. 1 cup fresh tomato puree

2. 2 tomatoes

3. 1/4 basil leaves

4. 1 tsp butter

5. 2 onions (chopped, diced)

6. 2 garlic cloves (minced)

7. 1 tsp sugar

8. 1/2 tsp pepper powder

9. Salt to taste

10. 1/2 cup fresh cream

Tomato Basil Soup Recipe Preparation:

1. Melt butter in a pan and add onions, garlic, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, basil leaves, sugar, pepper, salt and cook until the mixture boils.

2. Remove pan from heat and leave aside to cool.

3. Combine the mixture in a food processor until it is thick paste.

4. Add the paste to a vessel and boil with water for about 15 minutes. Tasty tomato basil soup ready to serve.

Enjoy the healthy soup hot garnishing it with fresh cream and a basil leaf.