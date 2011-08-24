ENGLISH

Paneer Hussaini Kebab Recipe – Ramzan Special!

By Staff
This Ramadan savour the spicy and delicious paneer hussaini kebabs. Your meal cannot be called complete on the great day without these starters. Take a look at how to go about with the Paneer kebab recipe. The recipe is very easy to make as all the ingredients are most of the time used in the daily culinaries. .

Paneer Hussaini Kebabs Recipe For Ramadan

Ingredients:

  1. 1 cup paneer (grated)
  2. 1 tbsp. corn flour
  3. Bread crumbs
  4. 4 green chillies (chopped finely)
  5. 1/2 tsp. ginger paste
  6. 1/2 tsp. garlic paste
  7. 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
  8. 1 bread slice
  9. salt to taste
  10. oil to deep fry
  11. 1 cup mutton stock

How To Make Paneer Hussaini Kebab?

1. Wet the bread slice in the mutton stock and squeeze out the extra stock. Mash well.
2. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients (except oil) and mix well.
3. Gently knead the mixture to dough.
4. Make small balls and roll them over the bread crumbs.
5. Deep fry the balls until golden brown.
6. Serve with tooth picks and sauce or any spicy chutney.

Tasty paneer hussaini kebab is ready to serve.

