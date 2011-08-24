Paneer Hussaini Kebab Recipe – Ramzan Special!

Paneer Hussaini Kebabs Recipe For Ramadan
Ingredients:
- 1 cup paneer (grated)
- 1 tbsp. corn flour
- Bread crumbs
- 4 green chillies (chopped finely)
- 1/2 tsp. ginger paste
- 1/2 tsp. garlic paste
- 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
- 1 bread slice
- salt to taste
- oil to deep fry
- 1 cup mutton stock
How To Make Paneer Hussaini Kebab?
1. Wet the bread slice in the mutton stock and squeeze out the extra stock. Mash well.
2. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients (except oil) and mix well.
3. Gently knead the mixture to dough.
4. Make small balls and roll them over the bread crumbs.
5. Deep fry the balls until golden brown.
6. Serve with tooth picks and sauce or any spicy chutney.
Tasty paneer hussaini kebab is ready to serve.
