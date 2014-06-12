Father's Day 2020: Easy Kalmi Kebab Recipe That Can Never Go Wrong Chicken oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Men love to eat good food. So, if you know how to prepare delicacies, then you are sure to win their heart. This applies to every man in your life. Whether it is your husband or your boyfriend, your brother or your dad. Daddies are fond of whatever their children cook for them. More than anything else they appreciate the effort put in by their daughters.

So, how about giving your dad a grand treat on this father's day? Here is a simple and sumptuous kalmi kebab recipe which is sure to delight your dad on this special day. If your dad happens to be a chicken lover then this is a must-try recipe for father's day.

Try to use chicken legs for preparing this kebab recipe. But if you cannot find chicken legs specifically then you can make it with other parts also. Here is the father's day special recipe of kalmi kebab. Do give it a try.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 3 hours

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Chicken- 1kg (cut into medium sized pieces)

Ginger-garlic paste- 2tsp

Salt- as per taste

Yogurt- 1 cup

Saffron- a pinch

Lemon juice- 1tbsp

Maida- ¼ cup

For Masala

Cloves- 3

Onion seeds (kala jeera)- ½ tsp

Cinnamon stick- 1

Bay leaf- 1

Peppercorns- 5

Procedure

1. Roast all the ingredients listed under 'for masala' in a pan and then grind it into a fine powder in a mixer. Keep it aside.

2. Wash the chicken pieces thoroughly with water. Pat dry with kitchen towel.

3. Make small slits into the chicken.

4. In a bowl take the yogurt and add ginger-garlic paste, salt, saffron, lemon juice, maida, the ground masala powder together.

5. Marinate the chicken pieces in this mixture for about 2-3 hours.

6. After that grill the chicken pieces in your microwave oven for 15-20 minutes.

7. Place a drip tray at the bottom so that the moisture from the chicken has a way to escape or the chicken will turn out soggy.

8. Once the chicken is completely cooked, transfer it to a plate.

9. Garnish with onion rings, lemon wedges and serve with green chutney.

Crispy and delicious kalmi kebab is ready to be served. Have a delightful father's day with this amazing kebab recipe.

PIC COURTESY: TWITTER