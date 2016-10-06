Durga Puja 2020: Fish Chop Recipe In Bengali Style Non Vegetarian oi-Staff

Goddess Durga is venerated with extreme enthusiasm during the Navratri festival which is celebrated every year in the month of September or October. On the last day of Navratri, which is the 10th day, Bengalis celebrate Vijayadashami and in North India, it is popularly known as "Dussehra". The significance of this day is "Victory of good over the evil".

On Vijayadashami (or Dussehra), the Bengalis prepare a plethora of scrumptious cuisines and visit their near and dear ones. Fish is considered to be the most staple food in Bengal.

Almost all the fish delicacies are cooked in mustard oil. This article highlights the recipe of fish chop, which is one of the most popular dishes of Bengalis.

This mouth-watering fish chop is definitely going to help you earn accolades if you prepare it this Navratri. So, here is the recipe with all the necessary ingredients that are required and the method of preparation, have a look.

Preparation Time - 11 to 15 minutes

Cooking Time - 26 to 30 minutes

Serves - 4

Ingredients to Prepare Fish Chop

500 g of Rohu Fish

2 medium onions (finely chopped)

2 whisked eggs

2 tbsp of oil

2 to 3 finely chopped green chillies

Half tsp of white pepper

2 large potatoes (boiled & mashed)

1 tbsp of raisins

2 tbsp of coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1 tbsp of vinegar

¼th tsp of turmeric powder

Salt as per taste

One cup of bread crumbs

Procedure to Prepare Fish Chop:

1. Cut the Rohu fish into pieces, wash thoroughly, and pat dry. Steam the fish pieces for 3-4 minutes.

2. Alternatively, you can also fry the fish pieces in oil and keep it aside.

3. Let the fish cool down, thereafter you need to remove its skin, flake flesh and bones.

4. Take a pan and heat oil in it. Now, add onions and stir fry it until it turns light golden brown in colour.

5. Turn off the heat and add mashed potatoes, flaked fish, coriander leaves (chopped), raisins, green chillies, vinegar, turmeric powder, white pepper and salt to the pan.

6. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and divide the final mixture into 10-12 equal parts.

7. Shape the equal portions into oval balls. Dip these balls in whisked egg and then coat them with the breadcrumbs.

8. Take a kadai (bowl-shaped frying pan) and heat adequate oil in it, deep fry the oval balls until they turn golden brown.

9. Take out the balls from the kadai and keep them aside on an absorbent paper to absorb the extra oil from them.

10. Serve these fish chops hot along with some mustard sauce. You can either have them as snacks or starters.

So, enjoy this tasty Bengali delicacy during the Dussehra season.