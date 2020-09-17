Taylor Swift Became Her Own Make-up And Hair Artist For ACM Awards 2020 And We’re Impressed! Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Taylor Swift has inspired an entire generation not only through her songs but also through her beauty sensibility. While Taylor's make-up looks are mostly subtle nudes, every once in a while she spruces up her look and charms us. And who can forget her statement red lips? But this time, Taylor has left us speechless.

As per reports, Taylor did her own hair and make-up, and also styling for her appearance at the recently held 55th Academy of Country Music(AMC) Awards 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has definitely changed the world, and this is just a tiny glimpse of the change. This change, however, we are all for. So, let's take a closer look at Taylor's AMC Awards look.

Taylor made her hair the star of the look. She styled her curly tresses in a low bun, with bangs at front. A few strands on either side framed her face. The messy bun and the bangs made for a fluffy and cute look. Usually seen in a pristine straight hair look, Taylor's curly bun was quite a refreshing change.

As for her make-up, she kept it subtle and extremely simple. She went for a 'no-makeup'make-up look that featured flawless skin, contoured nose and very subtle nude lips. It was an understated look that made her outfit pop out.

Speaking about her outfit, Taylor wore a sequined turtleneck wine-coloured top with a pair of tan trousers. The trousers featured very subtle burgundy detailing at the pockets and the ends, complementing her top. The outfit was styled by Taylor herself, and she looked amazing.

All Image Credits: Academy of Country Music (ACM)