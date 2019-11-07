Just In
Taylor Swift Masters The Art Of Colourful Make-up With This Blue & Red Vibrant Look
It is almost winter season people. And the shades we generally associate with winters are dark, dull and intense ones. It is a cold season, after all! But, wait. Taylor Swift has a great way to make this winter season bright, vibrant and fun. The stunning singer's latest post on Instagram is elegance and cheerfulness personified. It is a make-up look that defines summer in all its glory with is brightness and colours but somehow a perfect match for this chilly season.
A red lip is a look that you could most definitely associate with the standard Taylor Swift look. But lately, Taylor has started playing with various bright and bold eyeshadow colours and we think she should do it more often.
In her latest post, Taylor is wearing a multi-hued attire. And she paired this look with an equally vibrant and colourful make-up look. Her eye make-up sports two quirky shades of blue. A teal blue eyeshadow is applied all over her lid and the royal blue eyeliner lining the upper lash line adds definition to the look. But, that is not all. She accentuated the eye look further with a pair of dramatic false eyelashes. The blush on the apples of her adds brightness to the face. The glossy red lips finish off the look in style.
For her hair, Taylor chose a high ponytail with chunky bangs covering her forehead. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the perfect way to slay a vibrant make-up look in this cold and chilly winter weather. We hope you like this look and if you are interested in recreating this look, here is an easy guide for you.
Taylor Swift's Vibrant Make-up Look
What you need
- Tinted moisturiser
- Blush
- Eyebrow pencil
- Black eyeshadow
- Teal blue eyeshadow
- Royal blue eyeliner
- Mascara
- False eyelashes (optional)
- Red lipstick
- Crease eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Blush brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the moisturiser on your face to provide an even tone to it.
- Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.
- Take the black eyeshadow on the crease brush, tap off the excess and apply it to your crease using back and forth motions.
- Next, take apply the teal blue eyeshadow all over your lid.
- Line your eyes using the blue eyeliner.
- Apply some mascara on your eyelashes.
- If you want, stick the pair of false eyelashes to your lashes.
- Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
- Finish off the look with the red lipstick.
MTV VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Rocked The Red Lip Make-up Look
And that is how you slay a colourful make-up look without it being too flashy. This is also a make-up look that you can wear on festive holidays of Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year. So, embrace the vibrant look this winter season.