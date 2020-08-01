Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu! Her Love For Hair Accessories Decoded Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Taapsee Pannu's make-up game has always screamed minimalist. Mostly seen in subtle and natural looks, rarely will you find the stunning actress wearing extravagant make-up. But if there is one element of her look that she doesn't play subtle and enjoy experimenting with is her hairstyles.

With her tons of appearances, Taapsee has made a strong case for hair accessories. Blessed with tight curls and being a hair enthusiast, Taapsee always spruces up her look with different hair accessories. Some of these you won't even think of. There is no one better than her to get some hair inspiration from and add some fun into your boring hairstyles.

As she celebrates her birthday today, we have decoded her love for hair accessories for you.

Bandanas On The Go Image Credit: Instagram/saniya_shadadpuri Bandanas are the most amazing hair accessory ever. You can make it as casual or as dressy as you like. Taapsee has sported the bandana look quite a few times. Be it an interview, casual lunch out, or the cover of a magazine, Taapsee has her way to flaunt the bandana. We must admit, we love her bouncy curls in a bandana. The Tiara Moment Every girl dreams of a tiara moment. And it seems Taapsee is no different. If you think she would let her dreamy curls get in the way of her tiara moment, you can't be more wrong. With brushed-in gentle curls and a bold lip, Taapsee made the look glamorous with the beautiful tiara. Gajra Love Is there any better combination than gajra and saree? Gajra can lift up any of your ethnic outfits in an instance. We love everything about this traditional avatar of Taapsee. The make-up is on-fleek, the saree is stunning and the low bun accessorised with gajra with curly fringes falling on bouncing on her face gave us major festive vibes. This look is worth bookmarking for all your ethnic glamour. The Wired Art Taapsee has the perfect way of jazzing up the good old ponytail braid. We are still in awe of her red carpet hairdo for the Filmfare Awards that entailed a thin string tied at the base of her braid and wired into her braid. What a remarkable way to accessorise your regular braid. We love! Bun Cupid You must all be familiar with love cupid. How about a bun cupid? Taapsee made the regular low bun glamorous with a two-piece metal hair accessory. The bun holder with an arrow-like pin gave the look cupid vibes and we are all for it. Fun With Safety Pins! Image Credit: Instagram/amitthakur_hair This is hands down one of the most craziest hairstyles we have ever seen. Wearing this experimental hairstyle with infinity buns studded with safety pins, Taapsee sure won our hearts with this one. The stylist, Amit Thakur did an impeccable job with the hairdo. While this daring hairstyle isn't for everyone, it gets huge thumbs up from us.