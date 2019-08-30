Sonam Kapoor Embraces The ‘80s Look With This High And Mighty Bun For The Zoya Factor Promotions Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The trailer of Sonam Kapoor's next movie, The Zoya Factor just dropped a day ago and the stunning actress is already all geared up for the promotions of the movie. For the trailer launch of the movie, the Neerja actress impressed us with her on-point nude make-up look and for the promotional event, she wore a high and mighty bun hairdo that took us back to the fun '80s era when such buns used to be the highlight of the entire look. So, here we are to decode this look for you and maybe inspire you to try some vintage hairdos.

So, for the promotions of the movie, Sonam wore a high bun with an interesting twist that traced the back of her head like a crown. Celebrity hair stylist, Alpa Khimani did a great job of styling Sonam's hair in a chic yet messy look. Hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a high puffy bun is definitely inspired by the '80s where talented actresses like Sharmila Tagore and Vaijayanti Mala made this look a classic. The long wavy bangs that fell on one side of her face added a softness to the look.

Talking about her make-up, she wore a subtle make-up look. She went for a well-bronzed base that was blended to perfection. The soft pink blush applied to the apples of her cheekbones added some colour to the base. Coming to her eye look, it was nothing over the top with a golden metallic eyeshadow applied all over her eyelids. Her upper and lower lash line were thinly lined and the perfectly curled eyelashes added a depth to the eye look. Filled-in brows, slightly contoured nose and glossy pink lips rounded off her make-up look.

She paired this look with an outfit outfit that included a deep red turtle neck top, an off-white double-breasted jacket and pleated skirt of the same colour for the event. She wore a stunning pair of deep red boots to complete the look.

Well, her hairdo was the winner for us from the entire look. What are your thoughts about the hairdo? Would you go for such a look? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.