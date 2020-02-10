Just In
Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johnasson Sizzles At The Red Carpet In A Powerful And Highlighted Make-up Look
The biggest award function of the year is finally here- Oscars 2020. The most anticipated night of award functions, Oscars celebrates the most heart-touching and ming-boggling performances of the year. And the red carpet is graced by the A-listers of the industry with the hopes to win. They certainly are dressed to kill. From the classic looks to uber-glamorous looks, the carpet of the Oscars 2020 witnessed it all. And one look that was subtle yet powerful was Scarlett Johansson's.
Scarlett looked ethereal at the Oscars 2020 red carpet. Her make-up oozed elegance, grace and power. Silver seemed to be the theme of her attire and it beautifully translated into her make-up as well. Her base was minimal and dewy. Her eye make-up was the star of the show. With glitter all over her eyelids, she framed and highlighted her eyes using a pop of silver in the inner corner of her eyes and the lower waterline. Sharply-contoured and highlighted cheekbones did an excellent job of sprucing her look. She kept the lips minimal with a nude shade topped off with a clear gloss.
She styled her hair in a low bun with a strand of hair framing one side of her face. She paired this look with an off-shoulder silver gown and the look as a look was quite mesmerising.