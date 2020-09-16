Just In
Lady Gaga Wears Rhinestone On Face And Creates A Wow Make-up Moment
Lady Gaga has used make-up has always been a powerful tool of expression on many instances. And many of these has happened over Instagram. She has done it yet again! As her beauty brand, Haus Laboratories reaches its first anniversary, Lady Gaga has once again expressed herself through make-up and created a 'wow' moment.
Gaga dazzled her followers with a look that marked rhinestones tracing her face. She used the products from her own beauty brand to create a beautiful look with black and golden smokey eyes, thick eyebrows and juicy nude lips. The metallic golden eyeshadow gave her the foiled eyeshadow look and was accentuated by a dramatic winged eyeliner.
The glam quotient of the look, however, went a notch up with a string of pastel pink rhinestones tracing her face going from the side of her temple in a curve, circling her cheek and over her nose to the other side of her face. Her jawline also featured a small string of crystals. What a dramatically beautiful look!
Speaking of dramatic, her large silver hoops and sharp choker with pointy elements definitely helped enhance this wild look. This unusual look was pulled together with Gaga's latest hair colour that is a mix of mermaid blue and silver blonde.
Captioning the post as, "I wanted to create a brand that encouraged you to love yourself, wearing a full face of makeup or nothing at all. I hope over the past year @hauslabs has inspired bravery, positivity, and self-acceptance. I know it has for me", Lady Gaga encouraged her followers to wear make-up as they want to and not get saddled with how make-up should be.
Her look conveyed the message very clearly and we absolutely adore this look. This is certainly a look you want to bookmark for a wild adventure.
What are your thoughts on Lady Gaga's look? Let us know in the comment section below.