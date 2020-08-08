ENGLISH

    With Or Without Glam: Which One Of Lady Gaga’s Peculiar Eye Look Did You Like More?

    By

    A lot can be said about Lady Gaga's make-up game. It is bold, loud, colourful, stunning, eye-catchy, and definitely not everyone's cup of tea. It is her statement feature that is hard not to notice.

    Lady Gaga has time and again shown the world how deeply she loves make-up. If nothing else, her make-up brand- Haus Laboratories- is a testimony to the fact. Her Instagram is a treasure trove for hardcore make-up and beauty lovers. Lady Gaga keeps posting her behind the scenes stills from her music videos, her amazing looks from the various photoshoots, and our personal favourite- the looks from the campaign of the launch of new products of her beauty brand.

    The pictures from her latest launch have particularly had us hooked. Lady Gaga launched gel pencil liners a few days ago and created a couple of magnificent looks for the launch. Gel pencil eyeliners! Can you beat that? I don't think so.

    New @hauslabs EYE-DENTIFY gel pencil liners drop in 20 shades on August 4 on @amazon and hauslabs.com 🤩 Creamy application, long-wearing, even rainproof - we used “Aura” in the #RainOnMe video 😉⛈

    Coming back to her looks, the first one she posted was a simple floating eyeliner look with a dual winged eyeliner. With the base muted, well-contoured, and highlighted, the gel liners had their moment. The simple winged liner traced with the highly pigmented white eyeliner that also filled the inner corner of her eyes is a great way to notch up even your most regular make-up look. We also loved her creamy nude lip colour.

    Our EYE-DENTIFY Gel Pencil Eyeliners are available now at hauslabs.com & @amazon 🤗 #eyedrawtheline @hauslabs

    The next look was a little more glamorous while keeping the base of the look completely the same. With the same bronzed and contoured base with a pink nude lip instead of a brown nude, her eyes were the main attraction of the look. Her eye make-up was a blend of turquoise blue and green shades separated by a floated white winged eyeliner and finished with a dual winged liner with white liner on top of an intense black eyeliner. The white liner filling her inner corner giving way to the black liner on her inner lash line brought the whole look together.

    While we loved both of these amazing looks, the first was our favourite. It is a crisp, clean look that is easy to create but has a huge impact. It is also one that can be worn on your regular days.

    Which one of these did you like more? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
