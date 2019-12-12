Kareena Kapoor In Exquisite Brown Eyeliner Is A Beauty Trend To Look Out For Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Kareena Kapoor's latest make-up looks give us an exquisite beauty trend to watch out for. Beauty trends keep coming and vanishing. But one trend, well it's not exactly a trend but more of a step in your getting-ready routine, has always remained the same. And that is applying an intense black eyeliner in different shapes to frame the eyes. But, Kareena Kapoor in her last two make-up looks broke this trend in the best way possible.

Kareena wore these look for two different events. The first one is for her radio show, What Woman Want and the second one for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Good Newwz. Keeping the look subtle in a classic Kareena Kapoor style, she played with the colour of the eyeliner and we must say, we really liked her brown eyeliner make-up look. And it seems she did too!

Both of her looks are almost similar, expect for some small changes and one major one.

In the first look, the make-up was created subtly, with a pinkish brown eyeshadow applied all over the lid. The eyes were defined using a black eyeliner to line the upper and lower waterline. A brown eyeshadow is then used to line the upper lash line in a winged liner and also to smoke up the lower lash line. A black eyeshadow at the outer ends of the winged eyeliner intensifies it more. The rest of the make-up is marked by highlighted high points of the face, filled-in brows, blushed cheeks and a nude brown lip shade.

The second look is a little more intenese than the first. Splashing a nude brown eyeshadow all over the lid, the look was deepened by lining the upper lash line using a brown eyeshadow and using the same eyeshadow to carve out the crease and joining it with the eyeliner at the ends to create a winged eyeliner. This eye look was accentuated with contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, filled-in brows and a nude brown lip shade.

For all those beauties with hooded eyes, this is a beauty trend you would want to take note of. The brown eyeliner can help balance the eyes and make it pop. While Kareena's look is on the matte side, those with hooded eyes can add a metallic shade in the centre of the lid, along with lining the eyes with a brown eyeliner. This is a great trick to create the illusion of deep set eyes.

So, what do think about this new beauty trend? Are you tempted to give it a try? Leave us a comment in the section below and share your opinion.

