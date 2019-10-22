ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kalki’s Purple Make-up Is As Magical And Vibrant As Her, Get This Look Here

    By

    Kalki Koechlin is not someone who has followed a set or normal path. Whether it comes to her life decisions, career choices, attires or beauty looks there is always an element that is specific to her. And such was the case when Kalki adorned a beautiful purple make-up look for the Vogue Women Of The Year 2019 awards.

    The event that was held a couple of nights back witnessed some amazing and exotic beauty looks and Kalki's make-up was definitely one of the best ones. Kalki, who wore a beautiful maxi dress with chunky flower patterns in multiple colours, went for a make-up look in shades of purple. Her make-up artist for the event, Angelina Joseph went with a luminous base which she warmed up with bronzing. Her eye make-up consisted of a metallic purple eyeshadow applied all over the lid creating a wing at the ends. She finished off the look with metallic wine lip shade.

    This is a look that was colour, vibrant, uncanny and magical just like Kalki is. We loved this look for it is an unapologetically stunning look. And if you are interested in recreating this look, here is how you can do that!

    View this post on Instagram

    Violetta #voguewomenoftheyearawards Outfit - @rudrakshdwivedi Earrings- @topshop HMU- @angelinajoseph Styled by- @who_wore_what_when Photography- @tejasnerurkarr

    A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

    Kalki's Vibrant Purple Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Bronzer
    • Highlighter
    • Metallic purple eyeshadow
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Black eye pencil
    • Blush
    • Blush brush
    • Bronzer brush
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Metallic wine lipstick
    • Setting spray

    Steps to recreate the make-up look

    • Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face and neck. Blend it in using your fingers.
    • Spot conceal any marks or blemishes that you might have. If you have dark circles, apply the concealer under your eyes.
    • Dab some setting powder over the concealer to prevent it from creasing.
    • Apply some bronzer on your forehead and cheekbones to warm up the face.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Take the purple eyeshadow all over your lid. Extend it a little bit outwards to create a winged eyeshadow look.
    • Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.
    • Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.
    • Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • To finish off the look, apply the lipstick on your lips.
    • Spritz some setting spray on your face to lock the make-up in place.

    Anushka Sharma Stuns Us With Her Androgynous Outfit And Impressive Ear Jewellery

    More KALKI KOECHLIN News

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue