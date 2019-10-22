Kalki’s Purple Make-up Is As Magical And Vibrant As Her, Get This Look Here Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Kalki Koechlin is not someone who has followed a set or normal path. Whether it comes to her life decisions, career choices, attires or beauty looks there is always an element that is specific to her. And such was the case when Kalki adorned a beautiful purple make-up look for the Vogue Women Of The Year 2019 awards.

The event that was held a couple of nights back witnessed some amazing and exotic beauty looks and Kalki's make-up was definitely one of the best ones. Kalki, who wore a beautiful maxi dress with chunky flower patterns in multiple colours, went for a make-up look in shades of purple. Her make-up artist for the event, Angelina Joseph went with a luminous base which she warmed up with bronzing. Her eye make-up consisted of a metallic purple eyeshadow applied all over the lid creating a wing at the ends. She finished off the look with metallic wine lip shade.

This is a look that was colour, vibrant, uncanny and magical just like Kalki is. We loved this look for it is an unapologetically stunning look. And if you are interested in recreating this look, here is how you can do that!

Kalki's Vibrant Purple Make-up Look

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer

Setting powder

Bronzer

Highlighter

Metallic purple eyeshadow

Flat eyeshadow brush

Black eye pencil

Blush

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Eyebrow pencil

Metallic wine lipstick

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the make-up look

Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face and neck. Blend it in using your fingers.

Spot conceal any marks or blemishes that you might have. If you have dark circles, apply the concealer under your eyes.

Dab some setting powder over the concealer to prevent it from creasing.

Apply some bronzer on your forehead and cheekbones to warm up the face.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Take the purple eyeshadow all over your lid. Extend it a little bit outwards to create a winged eyeshadow look.

Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to lock the make-up in place.

