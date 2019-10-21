Manushi Chhillar In An Exotic Brown Make-up Look Is Sure To Woo You Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Manushi Chillar is ready to sizzle up the Bollywood industry and her latest look is the testimony to that. Manushi attended the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019 in a golden sensational dress by the world-renowned designer Elisabetta Franchi looking nothing less than a Goddess. She paired her attire with an exotic brown make-up that enhanced her look and is a treat for the beauty lovers among us. Let's take a closer look at her make-up.

The brown shade that Manushi went for complemented her attire perfectly. The dewy base topped off with stunning highlighter gave an angelic glow to her face. Her make-up artist for the night, Shraddha Bachani went for dual and contrasting brown shades of eyeshadow and that created an amazing ombre effect in the eye look. Filled-in brows, flushed cheeks and satin finish lipstick rounded off her this stunning make-up look. The wet and messy hair made this look stand out even more. In short, we are quite taken by her look.

And if you want to try this look, you can do it in a few easy steps. Here is her look decoded for you.

Manushi Chhillar's Exotic Brown Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting Powder

Chocolate brown eyeshadow

Tortilla brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Chocolate brown semi-matte lipstick

Contour

Blush

Highlighter

Beauty blender

Setting spray

Blush brush

Contour brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Dot the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using your fingertips. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted-triangle shape. Blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

Slightly define your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil and then fill them it.

Moving to the eyes, taking some brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush apply it all over your crease. Blend it in using back and forth motions and layer on the eyeshadow until you reach the intensity that you desire.

Take the tortilla eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush, cut your crease with it and then apply it all over your lid.

Thinly line your upper lash line.

Apply a coat of mascara on your lashes. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat of mascara.

Using the contour powder/cream, contour your nose, cheekbones and jawline.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

And that is all you need to do. This make-up look will make you stand out and charm everyone around you. We hope you are convinced to give this look a try. If you do try this look, tell us how did it turn out in the comment section below.