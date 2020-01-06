Just In
Globes Globes 2020: Best Beauty Looks From The Dazzling Award Show
It is time for all the cinema buffs to sit tight for the biggest award event of the year, 2020 Golden Globes is here. Golden Globes celebrate the most enjoyed performances through the year and the celebrities put on their foot forward on the red carpet. The 77th edition of the event was no different with the finest of the industry gracing the red carpet with some kickass hairstyles and make-up looks.
Here is a quick look at the best beauty looks from the 2020 Golden Globes.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez owned the red carpet with her three-layered braided bun and a black smokey eye make-up look which will instantly gather your attention.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie glistened in messy shoulder-length loose waves that fell on her shoulder from both sides. The darkened roots with the rest of her hair coloured platinum blonde was a perfect match for her understated yet stunning dress.
Rachel Brosnahan
The gorgeous and talented actress from the famous Prime Video's series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel oozed off retro vibes with her hairdo. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in perfect loose waves and the bold red lip make-up look made the look even more charming.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was as always a subtle beauty with the natural lit-from-within make-up look. She paired this look with a slight pouffy bun and we couldn't be more in love.
Joey King
The stunning actress, Joey King impressed us with her white and black eye make-up look that matched perfectly with her outfit. We also liked her hair styled in an elegant low bun.