ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Globes Globes 2020: Best Beauty Looks From The Dazzling Award Show

    By

    It is time for all the cinema buffs to sit tight for the biggest award event of the year, 2020 Golden Globes is here. Golden Globes celebrate the most enjoyed performances through the year and the celebrities put on their foot forward on the red carpet. The 77th edition of the event was no different with the finest of the industry gracing the red carpet with some kickass hairstyles and make-up looks.

    Here is a quick look at the best beauty looks from the 2020 Golden Globes.

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez owned the red carpet with her three-layered braided bun and a black smokey eye make-up look which will instantly gather your attention.

    Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie glistened in messy shoulder-length loose waves that fell on her shoulder from both sides. The darkened roots with the rest of her hair coloured platinum blonde was a perfect match for her understated yet stunning dress.

    Rachel Brosnahan

    The gorgeous and talented actress from the famous Prime Video's series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel oozed off retro vibes with her hairdo. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in perfect loose waves and the bold red lip make-up look made the look even more charming.

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift was as always a subtle beauty with the natural lit-from-within make-up look. She paired this look with a slight pouffy bun and we couldn't be more in love.

    Joey King

    The stunning actress, Joey King impressed us with her white and black eye make-up look that matched perfectly with her outfit. We also liked her hair styled in an elegant low bun.

    More GOLDEN GLOBES News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue