Get Festive With This Champagne Eye Make-up Look Of Deepika Padukone

    There are a few very artists that can charm you the way Deepika Padukone does. We have seen a tremendous change in Deepika's beauty sensibilities from the time she entered the glamorous world of Bollywood to now. And with the ongoing festive fever, you might be in high-spirits to experiment with various make-up looks. In that case, you can take some cues from Deepika's look book.

    Recently, Deepika posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle which she captioned as "it's the time to disco". Her make-up in the pictures is perfect for a festive event that you might attend or a fun get-together with friends. The shimmery champagne shade gives the look the festive vibe and the bold red lip gives the look a no-nonsense vibe. It is a fun and formal look at the same time and one that we think you will love wearing.

    To make the matter easier for you, here is a step-by-step tutorial for you to follow and recreate this gorgeous look of hers.

    it's the time to disco!🎷

    Deepika Padukone's Champagne Eye Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Dewy foundation
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Blush
    • Contour
    • Brown matte eyeshadow
    • Champagne shimmery metallic eyeshadow
    • Brown eyeliner
    • Mascara
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Red lipstick
    • Highlighter
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush
    • Contour brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the primer on your face. It helps to keep the make-up on for long. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into the skin.
    • Apply the foundation on your face and using the damp beauty blend it in.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and again use the beauty blender to blend it in.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows with the eyebrow pencil.
    • Apply the concealer all over your lid. This acts as a base for your eyeshadow.
    • Apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease and blend it in using back and forth motions.
    • Wet the flat eyeshadow brush using the setting spray. Take the champagne eyeshadow on the brush and apply it all over your lid.
    • Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Allow it to dry before moving in with the second coat of mascara.
    • Apply the blush on your cheekbones.
    • Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose, your cupid's bow and your brow bone.
    • Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.
    • Spray some setting spray on your face to mesh everything together.

