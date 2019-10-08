Get Festive With This Champagne Eye Make-up Look Of Deepika Padukone Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

There are a few very artists that can charm you the way Deepika Padukone does. We have seen a tremendous change in Deepika's beauty sensibilities from the time she entered the glamorous world of Bollywood to now. And with the ongoing festive fever, you might be in high-spirits to experiment with various make-up looks. In that case, you can take some cues from Deepika's look book.

Recently, Deepika posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle which she captioned as "it's the time to disco". Her make-up in the pictures is perfect for a festive event that you might attend or a fun get-together with friends. The shimmery champagne shade gives the look the festive vibe and the bold red lip gives the look a no-nonsense vibe. It is a fun and formal look at the same time and one that we think you will love wearing.

To make the matter easier for you, here is a step-by-step tutorial for you to follow and recreate this gorgeous look of hers.

Deepika Padukone's Champagne Eye Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Dewy foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Contour

Brown matte eyeshadow

Champagne shimmery metallic eyeshadow

Brown eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Red lipstick

Highlighter

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Contour brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on your face. It helps to keep the make-up on for long. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into the skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and using the damp beauty blend it in.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and again use the beauty blender to blend it in.

Define and fill in your eyebrows with the eyebrow pencil.

Apply the concealer all over your lid. This acts as a base for your eyeshadow.

Apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease and blend it in using back and forth motions.

Wet the flat eyeshadow brush using the setting spray. Take the champagne eyeshadow on the brush and apply it all over your lid.

Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Allow it to dry before moving in with the second coat of mascara.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose, your cupid's bow and your brow bone.

Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.

Spray some setting spray on your face to mesh everything together.