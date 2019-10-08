Just In
- 7 min ago 6 Tips On How To Respond When Your Ex Bad Mouths About You
-
- 34 min ago World Sight Day 2019: Science-backed Tips To Protect Your Vision And Prevent Blindness
- 1 hr ago Tired Of Your Regular Briad? Sonakshi Sinha Has Some Fun Braid Ideas For You!
- 2 hrs ago Meghan Markle's Royal Fashion May Not Always Be So Royal But Definitely Real
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Tata Tigor EV Extended Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 9.44 Lakh
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Up For Pre-Orders in India
- News CBI gets two months time to complete probe in Rakesh Asthana bribery case
- Movies Sarileru Neekevvaru's Dubbing Works Begin; Majority Of The Shoot Completed!
- Finance Aadhaar Requirement To Receive 3rd Installment Of PM KisanSamman Nidhi Relaxed
- Sports Pioli replaces Giampaolo at AC Milan
- Travel Travelling With Friends? Here Are Some Useful Tips To Have The Best Time With Them
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Get Festive With This Champagne Eye Make-up Look Of Deepika Padukone
There are a few very artists that can charm you the way Deepika Padukone does. We have seen a tremendous change in Deepika's beauty sensibilities from the time she entered the glamorous world of Bollywood to now. And with the ongoing festive fever, you might be in high-spirits to experiment with various make-up looks. In that case, you can take some cues from Deepika's look book.
Recently, Deepika posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle which she captioned as "it's the time to disco". Her make-up in the pictures is perfect for a festive event that you might attend or a fun get-together with friends. The shimmery champagne shade gives the look the festive vibe and the bold red lip gives the look a no-nonsense vibe. It is a fun and formal look at the same time and one that we think you will love wearing.
To make the matter easier for you, here is a step-by-step tutorial for you to follow and recreate this gorgeous look of hers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Deepika Padukone's Champagne Eye Make-up Look
What you need
- Primer
- Dewy foundation
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Blush
- Contour
- Brown matte eyeshadow
- Champagne shimmery metallic eyeshadow
- Brown eyeliner
- Mascara
- Eyebrow pencil
- Red lipstick
- Highlighter
- Setting spray
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Blush brush
- Contour brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the primer on your face. It helps to keep the make-up on for long. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into the skin.
- Apply the foundation on your face and using the damp beauty blend it in.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes and again use the beauty blender to blend it in.
- Define and fill in your eyebrows with the eyebrow pencil.
- Apply the concealer all over your lid. This acts as a base for your eyeshadow.
- Apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease and blend it in using back and forth motions.
- Wet the flat eyeshadow brush using the setting spray. Take the champagne eyeshadow on the brush and apply it all over your lid.
- Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.
- Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Allow it to dry before moving in with the second coat of mascara.
- Apply the blush on your cheekbones.
- Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose, your cupid's bow and your brow bone.
- Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.
- Spray some setting spray on your face to mesh everything together.