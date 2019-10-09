Tired Of Your Regular Braid? Sonakshi Sinha Has Some Fun Braid Ideas For You! Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Braids are the usual go-to hairstyle for many of us. And we usually do the regular three-strand braid. But sometimes, you get bored with doing the same hairdo over and over again and want to amp up or at least tweak your look a little bit. If that's the case, the stunning actress Sonakshi Sinha has a couple of fun braid ideas for you to rock.

Of late, Sonakshi has been wooing with her beauty looks. We already loved her various make-up looks and now she has started experimenting with her hair as well. As a super judge in the reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar, Sonakshi has sported many stunning looks with some equally stunning hairdo. And today, we bring to you two gorgeous braid hairdos from Sonakshi's look book. We hope that these looks will inspire you to try something refreshing as well.

That being said, let's now take a look at these braided hairdos.

1. The Multi-Braid Hairdo

This is for the time you are feeling a little bold and experimental. This may look daunting at first sight, but trust us you will love it when the entire look is complete. Although, you need to be a little patient while creating this hairdo. You will get better and faster with time. Let's look at how you can create this hairdo.

What you need

Detangler comb

Hair spray

Few hair ties

Steps to follow

Using the detangler comb, comb through your hair to remove ant tangles and knots from your hair.

Divide your hair into 5-6 small sections, starting from the front till the back of your head.

Take one section at a time and start weaving it in a French or Dutch braid.

Include all the hair of the section into the braid and keep braiding till you reach the end of the hair. Secure the end using a hair tie.

Repeat the same process for all the remaining sections.

Spray some hair spray all over your hair to hold the hairdo in place for a longer time.

2. The Rope Braid

The rope braid is gradually becoming a favourite of many. The crisp and smooth version of rope braid done by Sonakshi will win your heart. This braid gives you a classic and elegant look and is appropriate to wear to the office or college for that matter. It is a fun braid perfect for the days you want to look a little extra without having to spend too much time and effort. Here is how you can create this braid.

What you need

Detangler comb

Heat protectant spray

Straightening iron

Hair spray

A couple of hair ties

Steps to follow

Remove all the tangles and knots from your hair using the detangler comb.

Apply the heat protectant spray to all of your hair.

Straighten your hair using the straightening iron.

Gather all of your hair and tie it into a high ponytail.

Divide the ponytail into two sections.

Twist both sections of hair in the same direction and twist them around each other in the opposite direction.

Secure the braid at the end using a hair tie.

Spray some hair spray all over your hair to hold it in place.