Bun Lift, The Celebs’ Favourite Beauty Trend That Is Fast Becoming Instagram Craze Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Instagram has become a place you scroll through to find the latest trends in beauty and fashion. And when that trend can give you an instant facelift, nothing like it. Bun lift is the new trending among the celebrities that have gained a lot of hype on Instagram. From Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone to Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and supermodel, Gigi Hadid, this beauty trend has caught the attention of everyone.

The reason why this trend is gaining popularity is that it smoothens the fine lines and other signs of ageing on the skin and seems to lift the face. The higher and tighter the bun is, the prominent the result is.

This hairdo will not only be a style statement and refresh your look, but is also ideal to beat the scorching heat of summer. And if you think it is only meant for aged ladies, think again. From 50 years old Jennifer Lopez to 33 years old Deepika Padukone, all these divas seem to be charmed by this look and have sported this look at various occasions.

Let's now look at how you can create this hairdo.

How To Do A Bun Lift

What you need

Scrunchie

Comb

Bobby pins

Hair gel

Steps to follow

Comb through your hair to remove all the tangles.

Pull your hair tightly and tie it on the top of your head in a high ponytail.

Twist the ponytail and wrap it around your base to form a bun.

Secure the bun using the bobby pins.

Apply some hair gel on the hair at the front to set it in place and give it a smooth look.

A Word Of Caution!

While this look works like a charm to lift your face and refresh your look, it is not advisable to do it frequently or for a longer period of time. This might result in your hair becoming weak from the roots and thus lead to hair fall.