Bhumi Pednekar's Make-up On Face Mask Game Is On Point

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram is jam-packed with glam moments and inspiration for all the beauty lovers. Appreciated for her acting prowess, Bhumi Padnekar surprised us many times with her various make-up looks that frequent her Instagram handle. Not that we are complaining. This time, however, it is a tad bit special.

The gorgeous actress recently appealed to her followers to wear face masks through an Instagram post. Captioning the post as," If you really care,please wear", Bhumi wore a mask in the post with a cute make-up look that will tempt to wear a mask as well. Kudos to her creative way to spread this message.

Bhumi did make the mask look glamorous, which we have never thought possible before the pandemic hit and became our new normal. From her mask to her outfit and her make-up, you would also think that mask can be quite a statement. With the Coronavirus still spreading at a rapid rate, wearing masks has become mandatory to ensure safety.

With our zeal to make the best out of the worst of situations, many have started using the mask as a statement piece of their attire. There are all kinds of masks you will find in the market today. You would also find many brides in the last few months wore a matching mask to enhance the look and ensure safety. Bhumi's look at a time like this is another reason for us to make face masks a part of our ensemble.

Bhumi wore a pastel pink face mask with gleaming rose gold dots all over the mask. With only a little area to play with, her make-up was concentrated on her eyes. It wasn't a 'crazy' crazy look, but a subtle way to make your eyes pop and it went perfectly with her face mask. So, all Bhumi did was blend a tan brown eyeshadow all over her eyes. She topped it off with thick winged eyeliner and ample coats of mascara. But that wasn't all. The three tiny black stars pasted on the outer corners of her eyes made this simple and elegant look stand out. Her look was finished with defined brushed-up brows.

If this stunning look won't convince you to try the face mask trend, we don't know what will. How did you like this look? What would you have done to make your nude eyeshadow look stand out? Share your face mask make-up look in the comment section below.