Bhumi Pednekar’s Make-up Look Will Tempt You To Play With Some Glitter!

Have you ever been tempted to try a glitter eye look? If you have, this is the best time to sate that temptation. Bhumi Pednekar latest photoshoot for Vogue is inspiration enough for the look you might want to go for.

Image Credits- Errikos Andreou

A neutral, nude, or a bright make-up look is what seems like Bhumi's go-to look. But, in this photoshoot, she opted for an entirely intense and sparkling avatar. Her base is bronzed well to create a rich deeper tone that looks flattering with the shades used to create the look. The intensely filled eyebrows add definition to the face. Her eyes and lips, however, were the star of the look. Her eyes are splashed with a matte Prussian blue eyeshadow, which is accentuated with same hued glitter that forms an extensive winged liner at the outer corner of the eyes. On the lips, we have a metallic brown lip shade with some gloss placed at the centre of the lips. Her hairstyle is kept simple with middle-parted tresses cascading down her back.

Bhumi Pednekar's make-up artist for the shoot, Daniel Bauer did go intense on glitter andcolour, but you can try this make-up look by toning it down to an intensity you are comfortable with.

If you like this glitter look and want to give it a try, her is a simple guide you can follow to recreate this look.

How To Recreate This Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Glitter glue

Mascara

Prussian blue matte eyeshadow

Prussian blue glitter eyeshadow

Brown lip liner

Metallic brown lipstick

Nude gloss

Setting spray

Setting powder

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

Highlighter brush

Steps to follow

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face to fill in your pores and have a smooth application process.

Apply the foundation all over your face and neck. Blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Conceal your dark circles and any spots you want to using the concealer. Blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

To prevent the concealer from creasing, dab some setting powder over it.

Using the bronzer, warm up your face. Pay more attention to your cheeks and forehead and take your time blending it in.

Define and fill in your eyebrows.

Moving to the eyes, apply the concealer to your eyelids and blend it in. This acts as your eyeshadow base.

Apply the matte eyeshadow all over your lids using the fluffy eyeshadow brush. Blend well.

Apply some glitter glue where you want to place the glitter.

Take the glitter on the flat eyeshadow brush or your fingertips and place it over the glitter glue. Be very careful while using glitter. The glitter shouldn't be very chunky and shouldn't be placed too close to your eyes.

Highlight the high points of your face- cheekbones, tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow, using the highlighter.

Using the lip liner, slightly outline the lips and fill them in.

Apply the lipstick on your lips and place the gloss at the centre of your lips.

Set the make-up in place using the setting spray.

Did you like Bhumi's intense glitter make-up look? Are you a fan of glitter make-up looks? Comment below and let us know!