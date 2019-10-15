With This Hot Pink Make-up Look, Bhumi Padnekar Convinces Us To Go Bold Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Bhumi Pednekar, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh these days, recently graced the cover of the prestigious magazine, Wedding Affair and her make-up in the cover took our breath away. Bhumi wore a bold hot pink make-up look for the cover that will definitely convince you to shed your inhibitions and go for a badass bold make-up look like hers.

In the cover, Bhumi wore a ruffled blouse designed in quite intricate patterns which she has paired with a similarly patterned lehenga. Her make-up is complementary with the attire. She wore a hot pink and magenta eyeshadow and coupled it with a metallic purple lip shade.

In the past few months, Bhumi has really blossomed into a beauty icon with some stunning make-up looks and hairdos. If you want to play with various make-up looks and hairstyles, we suggest you take a stroll through Bhumi's Instagram feed. She has some fun and practical ideas for you.

This make-up look of hers isn't exactly everyone's cup of tea. But if you want to try some bold make-up looks, this one is great to start with. And to help you with that, here is the make-up look decoded for you!

Bhumi's Hot Pink Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Contour

Eyebrow pencil

Matte magenta eyeshadow

Matte hot pink eyeshadow

Shimmery metallic pink eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Metallic purple lipstick

Blush

Beauty blender

Highlighter

Contour brush

Blush brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate this make-up look

Prime the T-zone of your face. This helps fill-in your pores and the make-up to glide on smoothly.

As the eye look is a bright and bold one, we start with the eye make-up. This gives us the advantage of correcting any mistake and tackle any fall out that might happen.

Slightly fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply the concealer all over your eyelids.

Take the magenta eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over the lid. Take it over your crease almost as high as your eyebrows.

Apply the magenta eyeshadow on your lower lash line and connect it to the eyeshadow on your lids creating a winged eyeshadow in the process.

Next, take the pink eyeshadow on the flat brush, cut your crease and apply it all over your lid.

Apply the metallic pink eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Thinly line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Apply the mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the foundation all over your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

To conceal the dark circles and highlight the area under your eyes, apply some concealer and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.

Using the contour powder/cream, contour your nose, cheekbones and jawline.

Apply blush on the apples of your cheeks.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.

