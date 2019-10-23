Hina Khan Has 4 Exalted Hairstyles For You To Rock This Festive Season Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The festive season is here. The end of the year seems like a celebration with a ton of festivals to add colours, joy and happiness into our lives. It is the best way to bid the year goodbye. And with the festive season comes the time to put on some stunning clothes and doll up. And this usually confuses us. We want to try some new and trendy hair looks and styles, but in the end, we end up with our regular hairdo. Well, not when Hina Khan has such amazing ideas for you.

Hina Khan is a true beauty lover and loves to try out different make-up looks and hairstyles. Her Instagram feed would testify that for you. And when it comes to festive hairstyles, Hina has got some great ideas for you. These hairstyles are exotic, classic, stylish and graceful and are sure to make you stand out. So, we thought why not compile for you four of the best hairstyles ideas from Hina's Instagram. And here we are. Listed below are 4 stunning hairstyles that you can rock this festive season. Take a look!

1. The Exotic Loose Curls

Loose curls have such a grace that no other hairstyle can match. When it comes to the festive season, you want to glam it up. No matter the attire, chunky loose curls will work with anything. As you can see above, Hina paired this look with a glittery number and a glittery attire is given for the festive season. And that is what you can do. Not everyone is a fan of traditional ethnic attire. Rock your western outfit with this hairstyle. Middle-part your hair in the front, curl your hair in big loose curls and run your fingers through them to make it more flattering.

2. The Graceful Low Bun

Whether you want to try something or you just don't want to fuss with your hair, a low bun can do that while making you look glamorous. To get the look, tie your hair in a half updo with a little pouf. Then tie the rest of the hair in a low bun. Pull out hair strands on each side to frame your face. This look is effortless and perfect for all the ladies wearing a saree or any ethnic attire.

3. The Elegant Middle-parted Sleek Tresses

Fancy yourself a classic look? Sleek and straight middle-parted tresses are the look you want to go for. This is a staple look that will never go out of fashion and also will never lose its charm. Just straighten your hair and middle-part it at the front. You can also add some highlights to your hair. If you are going for festive ethnic attire like Hina has, put on the maangtika and a chunky necklace and you are sure to woo everyone.

4. The Spunky Multi-Braid Ponytail

Why keep the festival boring or traditional. You can take a cue from Hina Khan and go for an edgy and spunky hairstyle. This is a perfect hairdo if you are going for an Indo-western outfit. Although this hairdo requires some extra time and effort, the final result is something that you will love. It is a different hairstyle that is sure to fetch you some amazing compliments and make the festive season even more special for you.

To get this hairdo, curl the ends of your hair in loose waves. Then make three sections on the front and weave the hair in each section in French braids. Tie all the three braids at the back of your head and the rest of your hair in a ponytail.

We hope you are inspired and will try a few of these hairstyles this festive season. If you did, we would love to hear from you. Do let us know your favourite go-to hairstyle for the festive season in the comment section below.

