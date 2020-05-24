Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes Film Festival: Best Beauty Moments Of The Actress Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most dazzling events in the field of movies and global cinema. Celebrities from all over the world gather at Cannes to celebrate cinema and appreciate the art of movie-making. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been India's representative at this global platform for 18 years now. Starting her Cannes Film Festival Journey at 2002, Aishwarya has made us proud every year since.

Aishwarya's Cannes journey has not been very smooth, however. There have been hits and a lot of misses in Aishwarya's long list of appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. With many fashion and beauty faux pas, Aishwarya learned and un-learned her way through the red carpet.

As the celebrated event could not be held this year due to coronavirus outbreak, we thought why not take a trip down the memory lane and take a look at the best beauty moments of Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival so far.

2009- The Slick Look After a series of hits and misses, Aishwarya finally got the hang of it in 2009 where she charmed everyone with her slick look. In a stunning Ellie Saab satin gown, Aishwarya in a smokey eye make-up looked phenomenal. The nude lips was a great choice to balance the look. What made this look a success, however, was the slick hair. The side-parted hair leading up to a low ponytail was what this look needed. 2010- The Understated Look Of all the appearance of Aishwarya at 2010 Cannes, we loved her traditional look the most. This look of hers was not very different from her 2019 look. With smokey eyes, the nudist lips you will ever see and the impeccable low bun, Aishwarya looked a million dollars. The look was paired with a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree that features golden embroidery on a green base. Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Sonam Kapoor, And Other Actresses Who Wore Dramatic Gowns 2016- The Princess Look Aishwarya's 2016 Cannes look seems inspired by the Disney princesses. Aishwarya looked ethereal in her shimmery blush gown. She wore a bold lip make-up look with the attire. The maroon lip shade would be the darkest look we have seen Aishwarya in thus far. The curled tresses falling on one side of her face added to the princess vibe of the look. It was, simply put, a stunning look. 2017- The Bold Lip At the 2017 Cannes, Aishwarya owned the red carpet in a beautiful red-hued ball gown by Ralph and Russo. This year again Aishwarya made a bold statement with a maroon lip. The statement earrings- diamond danglers- peeped through her curled dark tresses and added enough oomph to her look. 2019- The Golden Mermaid We bet you would not have seen a more beautiful mermaid than Aishwarya at the Cannes 2019 red carpet. She wore a gold mermaid gown with the snakeskin-like texture. She went for the minimalist look with her flashy attire. Dewy base, golden eyeshadow and poker-straight slick hair rounded off her look. Another interesting feature of her look was golden-dipped ears.