Ananya Panday’s Double Buns And Orange Eyeshadow Is A Classic Modern Millennial Look And We Love It

Ananya Panday's sense of make-up and style has always been fresh and practical. With minimal make-up and open wavy hair being her signature look, Ananya leans towards the chic and stylist spectrum. It is no surprise then that many youngsters find her style relatable. And she has done it again!

Ananya Panday joined Team Skechers India recently. With a huge campaign and social media promotion, this collaboration was huge. She posted a behind the scenes picture from the brand campaign on her Instagram handle. We happen to think that this particular look of hers is a perfect embodiment of the modern millennial woman. Here we are taking a closer look at her hair and make-up.

Starting with her make-up, it is was a minimalist/monochromatic look. Dewy and highlighted base, blushed cheeks, tinted lips, and solid orange winged eyeshadow created a look that you could easily wear on your normal day out with friends.

Keeping the eye look sans eyeliner and mascara was a great decision as it grounded the look and made it more casual and wearable. At the same time, you can also make this look party-ready by adding these missing touches along with a pop of gloss on the lips.

Her hairstyle was the real winner for us. With dual buns on top of her head and thick long fringes framing the face, this is a hairstyle that we love to see but are too afraid to try. Ananya does make it look so easy to carry this look. Paired together, we can definitely see this as the trendy current millennial look.

Talking about her attire, she wore a peach and neon orange polka dot tank top. She paired this with a colourful bomber jacket and a neon orange netted crossbody fanny pack. A chunky silver neckpiece completed her look. We absolutely loved this look. What about you?

