Mira Rajput's Wedding Trousseau: Our Picks For Sangeet, Mehendi & Wedding!

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has broken millions of hearts since he announced his engagement to Mira Rajput.

Although she is a girl next door and not a celebrity, we are excited to see what the gorgeous 21-year-old Delhi based student who is set to marry the handsome and stylish Bollywood actor will have in her wedding trousseau.

We all know that Shahid Kapoor is one of the hunks who has a nice taste when it comes to fashion. He loves to keep it chic and elegant every time.

There is no doubt that his lady love, Mira Rajput will wear ace designer creations for her big celebrations this week. Starting from her Sangeet to Mehendi to the D-Day, here is our pick for Mira Rajput's wedding trousseau.

As Sangeet is very joyous and energetic, the bride-to-be can opt for colours and lots of glitter. A blue and golden glittering lehenga can make the event all the more shiny and bright!

Mira Rajput can also opt for something sheer. A silhouette with sheer detailing looks chic and ideal for the Sangeet ceremony of a celebrity would be wife.

For the Mehendi ceremony, we pick a different shade of green and not the ideal bottle or dark green. Floral print is in vogue so it can be a nice pick. Pink and green make an elegant combination and this Anushree Reddy's gown can be a perfect one!

Haldi ceremony is all about going yellow. From wearing bright sunshine yellow sarees to lehengas, varied options are available, thanks to the designers! This yellow flared lehenga and the heavily embellished blouse looks gorgeous.

For the big day, we picked up the classic red lehenga. Although some brides opt for different colours for their wedding day, red is always the best and adds a different touch of glam on the lady who is the center of attention.

We can't wait to see what Mira Rajput has in her wedding trousseau.