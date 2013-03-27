Holi 2020: Celebrate Holi Without Colours Women Fashion oi-Anwesha Barari

Today is Holi and you must be totally impatient to go out and play. But spare a minute because this is important. Most girls have a huge discussion before Holi every year, at the end of which they decide which of their old clothes they can spare. Then they pick out there most disposable old clothes and celebrate Holi wearing them. This year it will be celebrated from 9-10 March.

The clothes you wear for Holi must not mere be old and ready to discard. You must ensure that you wear the right clothes for Holi. This is because, if you are not comfortable in the clothes you are wearing then you will not be able to celebrate Holi properly.

You must never wear body hugging clothes if you are going to play Holi with water. When your clothes get wet they stick to you and it might look very vulgar. Similarly, it is not advisable to wear dark coloured clothes for Holi. This is mainly because it is against the tradition. White and light colours allow the vibrancy of Holi colours to reflect properly.

If you want to celebrate Holi with a lot of zest pick out the right clothes. Here are some suggestions about what clothes to wear for Holi.

Jeans A pair of old rugged jeans is the the most comfy thing to wear when you are going to get wet. Jeans are heavy so they don't look bad when they are wet. Moreover, they also protect your legs from absorbing too much colour. Hot Pants Hot pants are cool because you are going to get wet. Hot pants give a very beach like feel to Holi celebrations. You can team it up with a slightly loose t-shirt. Cotton Dress Always wear comfortably fitting cotton dresses for Holi. Firstly, it is very hot around this time so cotton keep you cool. Moreover, a dress is not tight at your waist after getting wet. Kurti n Dupatta A kurti with jeans is the best possible outfit for Holi. You look stylish and also remain comfortable. If you don't want your bosom to become prominent after playing Holi, then just drape a dupatta over the kurti. Harem Pants Cotton harem pants look fashionable and are also very stylish. These harem pants can be worn with a kurti or a top easily. Saree Traditionally, women wore sarees for Holi. A saree is a good idea because it looks really hot after you get wet. You can drape your saree in a contemporary way like this. White T-Shirt White t-shirts are the best for Holi. This is because all the colours reflect nicely on white. Wear a well-fitting white t-shirt with capris, jeans or salwar. White Salwar Kameez A white salwar kameez is the textbook style for Holi. You may have heroines from many famous Bollywood movies wear white salwar kameez. You remain covered and therefore protected from Holi colours in a salwar kameez. Bandana If you want to protect your hair from harsh Holi colours, tie a bandana around your head. It looks stylish and also serves to keep your hair safe.