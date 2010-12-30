ENGLISH

    Women Tattoo Trend For New Year

    By Staff

    The tattoo trend is soon catching up with women and there are a list of tattoo designs specially for women. Tattoo is the modern form of expression and these special tattoos for women are the best to highlight their feminine side.

    Tattoo in Trend For Women -

    1.Butterfly – Butterfly tattoo for women is the most popular form of women body art. Butterfly a wonder of nature and the best natural form of art. It symbolises the delicate and beautiful nature of woman. The butterfly tattoo for woman is the trend of the ancient Egypt.

    2.Star - The second best woman tattoo is the stars. Stars are universal, symbolism of the universe and is a undeniable exsistance. The star tattoos goes well with all kind of dresses and mood. The star tattoo also symbolises mythology and religion.

    3.Flowers – Some of the most popular flower tattoo is rose, lotus, cherry blossom and lilies. These flowers are often drawn as a single thread running across a region. The flower tattoos are now being made on the legs and around the neck. That's in trend. Flowers are feminine and symbolises the carefree and simple nature of women.

    4.Fairy – Fairy tattoo symbolises the interest and way of thinking of women. It also symbolises the out of the word beauty. Fairy tattoos look best if they are made on the back or on the side of the shoulder. Though colour tattoos are now in trend, Fairy tattoos look best if made in black.

    5.Dolphin – Dolphin embodies intelligence, benevolence and fun. Dolphin is also a sign for friendly nature. There are wide variety of designs for the dolphin tattoo and is usually made on the shoulders, naval and on the toes.

    These five famous tattoos for women are in trend and the good news is that this New Year many different designs for women tattoos are in the market. Wear them on before hitting the party.

