Winter Skin Care: Homemade Face Packs From Your Kitchen To Get Your Skin Ready For The Cold Season

The winter season is almost upon us. This fills us with both excitement and dread. Excitement for the calm and chilly season and dread for what your skin has to endure in the winter season.

The cold and dry winter winds are very harsh on your skin. The season brings with it many skin problems. The dry weather sucks the moisture of your skin, leaving it dry, flaky and uncomfortable. That's why your skin looks dull and tired in winters. Unless, of course, you do something to help your skin.

The smartest move to prevent your skin from the terrible winter woes is to prepare the skin for winters. Luckily, your kitchen houses everything you need to do that. We have got the best remedies, straight from your kitchen to add a boost to moisture and barrier to your skin and get it winter-ready. Take a look.

1. Aloe Vera And Almond Oil A blend of aloe vera and almond oil gives your skin a promising moisturising boost. Aloe vera and almond oil are both natural emollients for the skin that keep your skin hydrated and healthy.[1] Besides, the antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of aloe vera repairs any damage to your skin.[2] What you need 1 tbsp aloe vera gel 8-10 drops of almond oil Method of use Combine both the ingredients in a bowl. Apply the mixture on your face and massage it into your skin for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later using normal water. Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result. 2. Milk Cream And Honey The lactic acid present in milk cream is a gentle exfoliator for the skin. It removes the dead skin and builds up from the skin while adding hydration to it.[3] Honey is a natural emollient for the skin and helps to keep your skin hydrated to make your skin winter-ready. Besides, the healing properties of honey boost the rejuvenation process of the skin.[4] What you need 1 tbsp milk cream 1 tbsp honey Method of use In a bowl, combine both the ingredients. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result. 3. Yogurt And Egg White This face pack prepares your skin for the harsh winter weather. With the goodness of lactic acid, yogurt helps to exfoliate the skin and make it soft and supple[5]. Rich in protein and water content, egg water also has astringent properties that tighten the skin pores, leaving it firm and youthful.[6] What you need 2 tbsp yogurt 1 egg white Method of use Separate the egg white into a bowl. Add the yogurt to it and mix well. Apply the mixture to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wipe it off later using a warm washcloth and wash your face. Use this remedy once a week for the best result. 10 Body Scrubs To Get Rid Of Dry Winter Skin 4. Multani Mitti, Cucumber And Rose Water If you have oily skin, this face pack is perfect for you. Multani mitti is a great absorbent that sucks the oil from your skin and also helps to balance sebum production.[7] Due to its high water content, cucumber is one of the best moisturising natural ingredients. It also has cooling properties to calm irritated skin[8]. Rose water helps to control the excess oil in the skin and maintain the pH balance of the skin, and you can trust it to give you firm and clear skin.[9] What you need 1 tbsp multani mitti 1 tbsp cucumber juice 1 tsp rose water Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Use this remedy once a week for the best result. 5. Banana And Milk If you have been dealing with dull and dry skin a lot lately, bring banana and milk to your rescue. Banana is known to be a great moisturiser for the skin and also helps to improve skin elasticity and appearance[10]. Milk gently exfoliates the skin without sucking the moisture out of it.[5] What you need 1 ripe banana 1 tbsp milk Method of use In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp. Add the milk to it and mix well to get a smooth, lump-free paste. Apply the paste on your face. Let it sit on your skin for 20 minutes. Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result. 6. Strawberry And Rose Water To revive the damaged skin and make it ready for winter, there is nothing better than a strawberry face mask. Strawberry is filled up to the brim with vitamin C, which helps to boost the collagen production in the skin and make it soft, smooth, youthful and beautiful.[11] What you need 2-3 ripe strawberry 1 tsp rose water Method of use In a bowl, mash the strawberry into a pulp. Add rose water to it and mix well. Apply the mixture all over your face. Let it sit on your skin for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result.